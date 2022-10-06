Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Nigeria

    Nigeria Joint Combined Exchange Training

    NIGERIA

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Lagos, Nigeria -- Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded a Joint Combined Exercise Training in Lagos, Nigeria in April. The team partnered with members of the Nigerian Navy Special Forces to hone special operations skills.

    Mutual military exchanges present an opportunity for partner forces to collaborate on tactical skills to further enhance security and stability in the West Africa region. Continued engagements between the two nations solidify their valued partnership and joint goals to mitigate threats from violent extremists on the continent.

    The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide special operations units specific training that can only be accomplished in friendly foreign countries. JCETs often enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.

    These engagements are part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Nigerian military that provide opportunities units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. U.S. special operations forces participated in a previous JCET with Nigerian forces in 2021 and past Flintlock exercises. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations.

    U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.

    nigeria
    jcet
    socaf

