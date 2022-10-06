PHIBRON 11 holds change of command

Courtesy Photo | SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2022) Captain Greg Baker, left, speaks with retired Capt. John...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2022) Captain Greg Baker, left, speaks with retired Capt. John Hamilton, Baker’s mentor and guest of honor, after the Amphibious Squadron 11 change-of-command ceremony in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Amphibious Squadron 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan (April 7, 2022) – Capt. Greg E. Baker turned over command of Amphibious Squadron 11 to Capt. Kelly T. Fletcher in a ceremony aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18), June 10.



The ceremony was held in the ship’s hangar bay, with Rear Adm. Christopher M. Engdahl, Commander, Task Force 76, presiding.



A prior Navy cryptologic technician, Baker joined the Navy in 1983 and commissioned after graduating from the Maine Maritime Academy in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Ocean Studies. He served aboard USS Anchorage (LSD 36), USS Enterprise (CVN 65), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), as well as the Amphibious Squadron 11 staff. He was the executive officer of USS San Antonio (LPD 17), the commanding officer of USS Arlington (LPD 24), and both XO and CO of USS Wasp (LHD 1).



Baker’s tour as the commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11 included major exercises and operations for seven ships and embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, including Talisman Sabre (TS) 21, Large Scale Global Exercise (LSGE) 21, Cobra Gold 22 and Balikatan 22, as well as bilateral cooperative deployments with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMDSF), the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Netherlands Navy, and the British Royal Navy’s UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG-21) led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08).



“This team, despite everything it had stacked against it, COVID or otherwise, did tremendous things across Seventh Fleet,” said Baker. “I sincerely believe that we were able to demonstrate to the region, specifically, and the world writ large, that the Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are a ready force, truly able to bring decisive combat power to our enemy at the time and place of our choosing.



“This team, combined with our partner nations, stands ready to defeat any aggressor or provide assistance anywhere in the region to those in need,” he added.



Baker cultivated a strong relationship with the JMSDF’s Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force, Landing Division 1, building a foundation for an enduring partnership and reassuring bilateral presence, operating interchangeably on a regular basis aboard each other’s platforms.



Fletcher previously served as the commanding officer of USS Essex (LHD 2).



“My goal is to lead this great staff, this team, the entire ARG and all their leaders, with that gut, guile and imagination we need to succeed,” said Fletcher. “To everyone here, I absolutely look forward to working with you.”



A prior Navy electronics technician, Fletcher enlisted in the Navy in 1986 and later graduated from the University of Arizona and received her commission through the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 1997. She served at sea aboard USS Paul F. Foster (DD 964), USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Tortuga (LSD 46), USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72). She was the executive officer and commanding officer of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and served on the staff of Carrier Strike Group 10.



Fletcher’s shore tours include Afloat Training Group Pacific, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Joint Forces Command, and Afloat Training Group San Diego.



Fletcher earned her master’s degree in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego. She was a selectee for the Junior Line Officer Advanced Education Program (BURKE Program) and a recipient of the Navy League Winifred Quick Collins Award for Inspirational Leadership.



Baker’s next assignment will be as the chief of staff for Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2 in Norfolk, Va.



Continuously forward-deployed to Sasebo, Amphibious Squadron 11 includes USS America (LHA 6), New Orleans, USS Green Bay (LPD 20), USS Rushmore (LSD 47), USS Ashland (LSD 48) and USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). The ships of Amphibious Squadron 11 are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.