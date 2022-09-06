Fort Knox Master Planning Division recognized, awarded at national level

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The Federal Planning Division of the American Planning Association has awarded the Directorate of Public Works’ Master Planning Division for its hard work, the effects of which will be seen at Fort Knox for decades to come.



The team was chosen to receive the 2021 Merit Award for Outstanding Federal Planning Project in recognition of the installation Real Property Master Plan (RPMP) Vision and Installation Planning Standards. According to Master Planner Ashley Ryan, a great deal goes into projecting the development of an installation over the next 20 years.



“It took months of coordination beforehand,” said Ryan, “and culminated in a two-week session of interviews with installation stakeholders and analysis of future installation requirements.”



The award was a considerable achievement, as the American Planning Association is comprised of 40,000 members from 90 countries. The Federal Planning Division is one of the APA’s 23 divisions, which selects winners in six categories.



The Fort Knox Master Plans Division is responsible for ensuring effective long-term management of Army resources by applying comprehensive planning strategies through facility and infrastructure development, including planning, programming, engineering and design, construction and more. Ryan said because their work is so extensive, this award is all the more appreciated.



“My team works on so much,” said Ryan. “To receive recognition for this is reassuring and gives us confidence going forward as we update the other components, knowing they will be informed by the solid work within our Vision and IPS.”



The team is required to review and update or replace master planning components every 5-10 years, according to Ryan. She said because the RPMP, as the guiding document for the long-term strategy of Real Property, was aging, there was no debate that it needed to take priority.



“It actually informs everything we do day-to-day,” said Ryan. “In our effort to update the RPMP, we elected to replace the Vision and IPS components, which are the foundational documents of the RPMP.”



Ryan explained the award they received was based on the evaluation of their plan’s effectiveness, innovation, comprehensiveness, implementation and several other criteria. She said the win belongs to so many who were involved in the Vision and IPS success.



“While it did take a lot of effort on the part of my team, a major factor of our success was the support we received from installation stakeholders who made time to talk with us and provide input on our document,” Ryan said. “Without input from everyone, the document might still exist but would not be relevant or helpful.”



The team received their award at a June 8 ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. Ryan, who attended the presentation, said she’s grateful her team was put in for the award.



“[Just being nominated] was significant on its own,” said Ryan. “To be recognized by the Federal Plans Division, as well, is assuring that we are headed in the right direction with our plans.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 15:35 Story ID: 422610 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox Master Planning Division recognized, awarded at national level, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.