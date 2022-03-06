Courtesy Photo | A participant at the Sergeants Major Golf Tournament receives an award at the Sound of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A participant at the Sergeants Major Golf Tournament receives an award at the Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2022. The Sergeants Major Golf Tournament is an annual event that offers veterans, retirees, active-duty service members, and civilians the chance to share in a day of camaraderie and competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed) see less | View Image Page

To Tee or not to Tee



The Sound of Freedom Golf Course hosted the annual Sergeants Major Golf Tournament at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2022. Each year, the current sergeant major of MCAS Cherry Point hosts the event, which gives veterans, retirees, active-duty service members, and civilians the chance to share in a day of camaraderie and competition. This year, 100 golfers attended the event.



“Every tournament that I have had the privilege to attend has produced both old and new faces,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Robertson, sergeant major of MCAS Cherry Point. “The turnout that we get at this event each year is nothing short of amazing.”



The first Sergeants Major Golf Tournament took place in 1997 and has returned as an annual event for the last 26 years and counting. The event is made possible through the partnership of Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) and Sound of Freedom Golf Course staff. Miller’s Landing also offered free boxed lunches to the players and a beverage cart drove the event to ensure everyone stayed hydrated. In addition, more than $1,000 were awarded to participants in prizes.



“Events like this, like so many other events this installation hosts, shows that we care about the community on and around the installation,” Sgt. Maj. Robertson said. “It highlights that each and every one of them and is exemplary of how important we believe they are to this installation and to the continuation of our Corps into the future.”



Participants were split up into a four-player super ball format where every player hits from the tee and selects the best shot. Due to inclement weather, the tournament ended early. However, out of 25 teams, Christopher Loges, Jason Vangelist, Will Bradley, and Floyd Bullock were named the winners of the Sergeants Major Golf Tournament.