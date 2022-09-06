Family history easy to document for future generations

Photo By Greg Wilson | History is a wonderful tool that can be used to add information and context to our...... read more read more Photo By Greg Wilson | History is a wonderful tool that can be used to add information and context to our lives, both in the public arena and in a personal way. (Photo illustration created by Greg Wilson) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Recall some of the famous events in history – the Battle of Troy, the Crusades, the Hundred Years War, Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware during America’s war of independence, President Abraham Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address, thousands of Allied troops storming the beach at Normandy, France during World War II.



All of these famous moments in time, whether from mythology or based on firsthand knowledge, are there for us to appreciate because someone thought they were important enough to record them for posterity. It could have been scratches on clay tablets, ink on papyrus reeds or parchment, or photographs and video. But all of this knowledge is available to us because someone took the time to chronicle it.



“The study of history within the Army, and specifically U.S. Army Sustainment Command, is important not because it provides exact answers to the present and the future, but instead it provides us a level of context to similar complex problems and helps to guide us in our actions,” said Kevin Braafladt, ASC historian.



“It helps us know where those who have gone before us have tried and succeeded as well as failed as an example of lessons learned so we can be better informed going into the future. It also provides a level of esprit de corps where, as Soldiers and Civilians, we can take pride in our organizations accomplishments and learn from them.



”It helps us to understand the context for the time we are living in,” he added. “Why are we where we are today, not just in strategic level of study but also in our day to day lives? If someone takes the time to seek out the lessons from the past, they begin to look at the future differently, as it will shape their present and future decisions.”



The arguments for understanding military history are, in a very real sense, some of the same arguments for why we should want to know our own family history.

Millions of people annually lose loved ones to old age, disease, accidents and other causes. And often those left behind — spouses, children, grandchildren or nieces and nephews — wish they had taken the time to talk with loved ones before he or she passed so they could learn more about their life.



While we can’t reach out to those who have already departed, it can be remarkably easy to record the memories of those who are still with us, and be able to provide those memories to future generations.



Everyone has a story to tell. Everyone’s life is unique, with childhoods, schooling, jobs and family. And the devices to record those wonderful stories are usually inexpensive and easy to get and use.



Why record your parent’s or grandparent’s life story? The reasons are simple. It will make them feel better being asked, and it could make you feel better having by having a stronger connection to those who came before you. It will also probably make you appreciate what you have now, knowing what past generations endured, and the taken-for-granted amenities they didn’t have.

“Knowing our own individual past is immensely important in knowing why you are where you are today,” Braafladt said. “The experience from your relatives and family members influence who you are as a person today.



“Additionally, for me when I understand what positive events and hardships they experienced in their lives, it helps me prepare myself to take on large events and tasks in the knowledge that they overcame these hardships, so I should be able to as well.”



The next question is how to document their stories — video, audio, or written? In this instance, we will be dealing with video and audio. Transcribing someone’s life story on paper may be some people’s preference, but most people would probably prefer seeing and/or hearing their loved one telling those cherished stories.



If you have a video camera, the process is remarkably simple. Point the camera at your subject, hit the record button, and begin asking questions. This could also work with your cell phone. The only drawback might be the amount of recording time and file size being generated. Plus, you’ll probably want to transfer the finished recording to a computer using the phone’s cord, and that’s one more step needed.



If you use a digital camera, after the interview simply plug the SD card into the computer and transfer it. The same thing with most audio devices, which also use SD cards or use a USB interface that plugs directly into a computer. You can get audio recorders for as little as $20.



Today video recorders can be very inexpensive. They can be had for as little as $50 to $60, and still record in full HD. If you’re using a video recorder, you’ll probably want to invest in an inexpensive tripod, which can easily be gotten for under $20.



One important consideration before beginning a recording session is how many people are you interviewing? If both of your parents or grandparents are available, it might be fun to have them sit together. This way, they can react to each other’s comments, and can bring additional insights to specific points in the interview.



Another way to do an interview if you have siblings is to include them. Have them ask questions or bring up episodes they know of or have heard about, or simply follow up on answers that have been given. The more the merrier!



Oftentimes, when a veteran is interviewed, the questioner thinks to only ask about service-related time. But there is so much more of interest than just when they were in the military. It’s only natural to begin with their name and date of birth. Then perhaps ask them what their earliest recollection is. From there, talk about their childhood (and you’d be surprised at some of the childhood stories of generations past!).



Take your time, asking follow-up questions when needed, and eventually get to their time in the military. Once you have finished with that time in their life, go to when they got married, or had children, or what they did after they got out of the military.



The point is that everything in their life is of interest, and will be of interest to their descendants 10, 20, or 50 years from now!



It’s not unusual for interviews to last an hour or more, but you’d be amazed at how enjoyable it can be for someone to talk about their life, and the joy they feel knowing that someone wants to know about and remember it. It can be a very special bonding time.



If the person you’re interviewing gets fatigued, then simply call it a day. Make arrangements to continue on another day when they’re fresh. Just start from where you left off. There are no hard and fast rules on how to do this. The important thing is to do it!



They’ll feel better knowing that their legacy will live on, and you’ll probably feel better and more connected because of it.



There are many websites that suggest questions to ask. Do a search on “how to interview a parent”, or “how to interview a grandparent”, and you’ll get dozens of ideas. Pick and choose the ones that seem relevant, or just start with their childhood and keep moving forward.



Keep in mind that these sessions are not interrogations. They are meant to be enjoyable for everyone involved. And the memories they reveal will someday be priceless.