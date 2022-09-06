Unsung Hero Spotlight: TSgt John Farmer goes above and beyond

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Farmer, a pavements & equipment supervisor with the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Farmer, a pavements & equipment supervisor with the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, poses next to a grader at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2022. Farmer won this month’s Unsung Hero award, presented by PSAB Top 3 Association, which recognizes up-and-coming leaders within the ranks of E1 through E6 who exemplify their service’s core values, inspires others and contributes to the improvement of customer service and the overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson) see less | View Image Page

The Top III Association of Prince Sultan Air Base, presented an award to an airman who went above and beyond their normal duty tasks.



The Unsung Hero award recognizes up-and-coming leaders within the ranks of E1 through E6 who exemplify their service’s core values, oftentimes behind the scenes, inspiring others and contributing to the improvement of customer service and the overall mission.



Tech. Sgt. John Farmer, a pavements & equipment supervisor with the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, voluntarily stepped up on short notice last month, to backfill a leadership hole for the Force Protection Flight. For two weeks he scheduled and worked dispatch for the 28 member team and 21 work details.



“The award definitely means a lot to me,” said Farmer. “It feels great to be recognized by your leadership and teammates for stepping out of my comfort zone, not just at work, but off duty as well.”



He also became a member of Team Phoenix while encouraging four other members of his shop to do the same.



Team Phoenix is a peer-to-peer program, consisting of members across the base, who help point people to the right helping agency to suit their needs, whether it be Mental Health, Equal Opportunity, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or the Chapel.



“You can make a difference here at PSAB, 24/7,” said Farmer, who deployed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the 627th Civil Engineer Squadron, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



For the past 13 years, he has enjoyed learning not just his job, but how the military works as a whole.



“My favorite part of being in the military is mentoring and instructing the people around me and encouraging them to learn as much as they can along with me,” said Farmer. “It's always an honor to see people reach the next level.”



The Prince Sultan Air Base Top 3 Association is a group of senior non-commissioned officers devoted to helping the PSAB enlisted force.



Every month they present the Unsung Hero Award not just to thank airmen for their hard work, but to encourage the enlisted force to hold firm their values and to be an example of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all that they do.