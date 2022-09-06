Army Heritage Month 2022



Honoring the Past – Securing the Future



WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrated Army Heritage Month and commemorated the 78th D-Day Anniversary with a display of World War 2 vehicles at AAFES Wiesbaden-Hainerberg Mall.

The vehicles made their way from Omaha Beach and Utah Beach to Wiesbaden-Hainerberg, 840 kilometers or roughly 522 miles. USAG Wiesbaden commemorates the 78th D-Day Anniversary as part of the Annual Army Heritage Month during the month of June.



On June 5, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden displayed World War 2 vintage military vehicles, equipment and weapons in memory of the achievements of the U.S. Army in liberating Europe. Supported by the Friends of the U.S. Military Vehicle Club, Army Air Force Exchange Store (AAFES), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Jeeps, historical equipment and weapons were displayed.



“Army Heritage Month activities are conducted to recognize diversity, promote cohesion, teamwork, and Esprit de Corps within the Army. These activities foster a culture of equity and inclusion, and enhance heritage awareness and understanding. These activities should also promote understanding, teamwork, harmony, and pride,” said Sgt. 1st Class Terence A. Davenport, Military Equal Opportunity Advisor. Davenport was responsible for the overall organization of the day.



A Panzerfaust, an MG 42 machine gun, a Bazooka, a Thomson submachine gun, a Grease gun, grenade launchers and many other restored weapons were on display. However, the vehicles on display were particularly attractive to the 400 visitors. Among the vehicles was an original Dodge Weapon Carrier, built in 1942, which arrived in Normandy on D-Day in 1944 and finally found its way to Hainerberg.



”Today is a real success. With this exhibition, we have managed to bridge the gap between D-Day and modern Army. All our visitors became aware of why we are here. The kids had a lot of fun. I would like to thank the groups who provided the weapons and the vehicles as well as the soldiers who patiently explained the equipment to the visitors," said Davenport.



Caption 1

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commemorates the 78th D-Day Anniversary as part of the Annual Army Heritage Month with a World War 2 vehicle display. (Reference U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Roland Schedel)



Caption 2

WIESBADEN, Germany – In addition to two German weapons of the time, a Panzerfaust and an MG 42, many American Infantry weapons are on display. (Reference U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Roland Schedel)



Caption 3

WIESBADEN, Germany – Sgt. 1st Class Terence A. Davenport (left), Military Equal Opportunity Advisor at USAG-Wiesbaden with Joakim Steinweden, member of the U.S. Military Vehicle Club and owner of a Dodge Weapon Carrier 3/4 tons built in 1942 (Reference U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Roland Schedel)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 09:19 Story ID: 422565 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring the Past – Securing the Future, by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.