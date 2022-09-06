22nd AF CC attends FARP demo

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keven Torres, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keven Torres, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point team member, right, briefs Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, on how the 23rd LRS STARCART operates during a FARP demo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 6, 2022. The STARCART is a prototype 300 gallon-per-minute refueling platform designed to refuel aircraft in any environment. The demo allowed for leaders of the 22nd Air Force to see first-hand how important the swift action of a FARP team is in agile combat employment locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 22nd Air Force commander visited Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jun 6, 2022.



During Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson’s visit, Airmen from the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 71st Rescue Squadron demonstrated their combined capabilities to rapidly land and refuel aircraft, showcasing their Forward Area Refueling Point team.



The demonstration allowed for leaders of the 22nd Air Force to see first-hand how important the swift action of a FARP team is in agile combat employment locations.



“We came out here to get a demo, because we don’t do FARP operations in the (C-130H Hercules) ‘Slick’ aircraft,” said Lt. Col. James Burgess, 22nd Air Force division chief of exercises and readiness. “But as we’re looking toward doing contingency operations in the Pacific theater, we’re trying to expand the scope of our capabilities for the ‘Slick’ mission and we want to provide the combatant commanders more capability.”



The C-130 ‘Slick’ mission at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, consists of Airmen who are trained to transfer fuel from a C-130H to a fuel truck, then to an aircraft, whereas the FARP team at Moody, is able to transfer fuel directly from an HC-130J Combat King II to an aircraft all while both aircraft engines are running.



“We’re increasing the aircrafts time on target, extending their range, and refueling them quickly so they can get back to the air,” said Tech. Sgt. William Smith, 23rd LRS FARP team chief. “Without fuel, you can’t save lives – you can’t complete the mission.”



The FARP team essentially creates an on-the-go gas station that can land in contingency locations to refuel aircraft.



“It’s a fantastic capability,” Larson said. “The idea of providing fuel down-range to rearm, refuel and relaunch warfighters in austere locations is definitely something worth paying attention to.”