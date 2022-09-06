Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 22 begins, runs June 6-30 in Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana

    African Lion 2021 - Paladin Live Fire

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom | A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer with the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1st...... read more read more

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2022

    Story by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from June 6 - 30.

    Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, African Lion 22 will execute in four countries: Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.

    Militaries from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom will join U.S. and host nation troops. U.S. participants come from all service components, including the Reserves and National Guard.

    African Lion 22 features a joint task force command post exercise, a combined arms live fire exercise, a maritime exercise, an air exercise including bomber aircraft, a joint forcible entry with paratroopers into a field training exercise, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response exercise, and a humanitarian civic assistance program event.

    The exercise bolsters interoperability among partner nations and supports U.S. military strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world.

    The exercise involved months of collaboration between all participating countries to ensure proper COVID-19 mitigation.

    Southern European Task Force, Africa, will establish the exercise’s combined joint task force headquarters, integrating AFRICOM components and international partners to solve a complex, trans-regional crisis.

    U.S. participants come from all service components, including the Reserves and National Guard.

    This effort involves strengthening our shared defense capabilities to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations, which is in the common good of the U.S. and African partner nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:47
    Story ID: 422561
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 22 begins, runs June 6-30 in Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana, by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    African Lion Overview
    African Lion 22 By the Numbers
    African Lion 21 Wrap Up Video
    100th ARW integrates with Royal Moroccan Air Force in Exercise African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021
    African Lion 2021 – Medical Assistance
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maneuvering exercise
    African Lion 2021 - Paladin Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Africa Command
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT