449th CW5 Williams Retires with Father-Son Final Flight

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ronald Williams, a safety officer for the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, bids farewell to the aviation community as he conducts one last flight to commemorate his 34 years of service as a North Carolina Army National Guardsmen. A retirement ceremony was held for Williams at the 449th Headquarters, June 5, 2022 to honor his lengthy and dedicated service.



For the past 34 years, Williams has dedicated his time to serving his community in and out of uniform through various deployments and missions.



“Ron is very good at what he does and we are losing a very good safety officer,” said Col. Michele Harper, the 449th CAB commander. “He has kept our unit safe. I’ve been blessed to have you (Williams) as part of the team as you finish up your time.”



Williams’ family also attended the farewell ceremony in which emotional speeches were made and thoughtful gifts were shared.



“If you look around the room there are probably only a few who remembers a time in the NCARNG when Ron Williams was not a part of it… and that’s a testament to Ron and his dedication to country and to service so thank you Ron and thank you to the family members that absorbed that sacrifice with you,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Mcauliffe of the 449th CAB. “You have touched so many Soldiers' lives over the years and for me personally it has been a pleasure to know you and an honor to serve with you. You will be missed.”



Williams marked the end of his NCNG aviator legacy by conducting one last flight with his son, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Derek Williams, master gunner for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 130th Aviation Regiment, 449th CAB.



Many of Williams’ fellow guardsmen gathered around the 449th helipad to witness the momentous occasion and congratulate Williams as he landed the Lakota LUH-72.



“It was great to be in the back seat and take those pictures and be a part of that moment since I was a part of it at such a young age,” said Derek.



Derek described a photograph of himself as a child wearing his father’s aviator flight equipment. Due to his father’s indirect influence, Derek followed in his father’s footsteps becoming an aviator himself for the 449th CAB.



“I’ve been around the Apache since I was a little boy,” said Derek. “Flying has always been a part of my life.”



Derek reflected upon how Williams has been an influential father and fellow service member who has set a positive example for those around him.



“I have a really good leader and mentor that I can lean on at home,” said Derek.



As of now, both father and son have accrued a cumulative of 50 years of service together for the NCNG. Although Williams' extraordinary service has come to an end, his son will continue on the family’s aviator legacy one flight at a time.



“I hate to leave but it’s time and I appreciate all the people, whether they know it or not, that have guided me in my career,” said Williams. “Derek, son, carry the torch! In 20 years you’ll be up here doing what I’m doing.”