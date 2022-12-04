New Leader, New Family at a Home Away from Home

He comes from Brunswick, Georgia, thousands of miles away but according to him, only the faces around him have changed. Lt. Col. Thomas Naldrett packed up everything he owned to move to a Big Island in Hawaii, with a plan to help serve the Hawaii Air National Guard and the local community in Hilo.

On April 10, he swore in as the ninth commander of 291st Combat Communication Squadron (CBCS), a geographically separated unit in Hilo, Hawaii. The 291st CBCS doesn’t have an Air Force base to rely on, instead, they rely on their camaraderie; each Airman does their part, they are their own family. Naldrett was attracted to this unique mission and the culture within. With just a small group of Airmen, the combat communications mission supplies vital communication capabilities anywhere it’s needed most.

The 291st CBCS is full of STEM career fields such as satellite, radio, and computer networking. They are able to install and maintain telecom and computer networks as well as administer and monitor network security and operations, all while being in a remote location. This unique mission contributes to their camaraderie and improves their community by providing valuable STEM skill sets to the civilian careers that need them most.

Naldrett worked alongside ‘combat comm’ Airmen as commander of the 224th Joint Communications Squadron near his hometown in Georgia. With a similar coastal environment and ‘small-town feel’, Naldrett said Hilo is just as friendly and family-oriented, making him feel right at home. "This town is perfect,” he said. “It’s the exact same thing. The only difference is, it shifted about 90-degrees on the map.” He plans to learn about the culture, not just be a spectator, he wants to be a part of it.

“[He is] a great fit not only with the mission and his experiences and what he brings to the table but as well as his leadership; he and his family are ready to embrace something new,” said Lt. Col. Heather Leite.

A born and raised ‘Hilo girl’ who had the unique opportunity to serve at the 291st CBCS twice, Leite served nine years as enlisted before leaving for active duty, and then returned as their commanding officer in 2017. “To leave and come back and relook at the 291st in a different way than I did before was humbling and exciting, I still continued to learn from the people here and the island community.” Leite said.

She had the opportunity to help select Naldrett as her successor, who also values community. “I believe that he’s going to be a great fit for this unit.” Leite said.

After 29-years of service, leadership has provided Leite with a new opportunity to progress her career at Hawaii National Guard headquarters on Oahu. She may be leaving the comm squadron, but she's looking forward to seeing their growth under Naldrett. “I'm excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to see where they go. The really good part about moving up to headquarters level is that I get to still see them and experience what they're going to do.”

The 291st CBCS has been located at the Keaukaha Military Reservation in Hilo, Hawaii since 1976. Over the years the unit has grown into a pillar of the community; entire families including spouses, parents, children, and other relatives have been part of the 291st CBCS.

“My goal is to invest every leadership dollar, every leadership training, and every amount of care,” Naldrett explained, “so that we can lead the next generation that will carry on the 291st legacy."

Creating a legacy starts with the past and Naldrett didn’t waste any time. During the weekend of his change of command he invited retirees now serving in the Veterans of Foreign Wars to come back and join members of the 291st CBCS for lunch.

“A lot of memories,” retiree Barbara Jean Nesbitt said as she greeted members she used to serve with and reminisced on her days at the squadron.

Members past and present filled the multi-purpose room (MPR). “It’s nice to see familiar faces,” explained retiree Donna Shimizu, “but yet it's invigorating to see so many young people take advantage of what the Air National Guard has to offer.”

Heritage is an important part of the unit which includes the veterans, spouses, and those who used to serve. Naldretts is already reaching out to past members to make sure the 291st CBCS’s history is honored, remembered, and is celebrated by regularly bringing together those who used to serve.

"This squadron has an awesome history,” said Naldrett. "It's a proud heritage that's on the walls of our MPR room.”

While the new commander was getting acquainted with the unit, he discovered boxes of old photos, memorabilia, awards, and prized historic documents hiding away. Those once dusty archives are now proudly on display in the MPR to keep the unit's history alive.

Ohana means family, and although Naldrett comes from Georgia he already understands and loves one of the most important parts of Hawaii's culture.

If you’re interested in gaining the training in a career field which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and becoming a part of the 291st CBCS family contact the local recruiter Master Sgt. Kodie Nakamoto at (808) 342-9773

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 21:29 Story ID: 422548 Location: HILO, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Leader, New Family at a Home Away from Home, by TSgt Tabitha Hurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.