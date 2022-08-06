2-116th CAB continues to train for deployment to Middle East in fall

Photo By Thomas Alvarez | During Annual Training 2022, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Alvarez | During Annual Training 2022, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company trained extensively in tactical movements. At the core of those skills is the “buddy rush” where infantry soldiers practice the most basic skills of combat. According to U.S.Army Field Manual for The Infantry Rifle Platoon and Squads; “ Every Infantryman, from the private enlisted Soldier, to the general officer, is first a rifleman. As such, he must be a master of his basic skills: shoot, move, communicate, survive, and sustain. These basic skills provide the Soldier’s ability to fight. When collectively applied by the fire team, squad, and platoon, these skills translate into combat power. Of all branches in the U.S. Army, the Infantry is unique because its core competency is founded on the individual Soldier — the Infantry rifleman. While other branches tend to focus on weapon systems and platforms to accomplish their mission, the Infantry alone relies almost exclusively on the human dimension of the individual rifleman to close with and destroy the enemy.” Charlie Company is one of three companies making up the 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion. Combined arms is how Army forces fight, where leadership creatively combine weapons, units, and tactics. The 2-116th CAB is currently preparing to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield see less | View Image Page

The Idaho Army National Guard’s 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion conducted annual training May 9 to 26 at the Orchard Combat Training Center in preparation for deployment later this year in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The training built off the unit’s extended drill period conducted in March.



“I continue to be both humbled and amazed by the level of professionalism and dedication to the mission from our citizen-Soldiers,” said Maj. Sam McDowell, 2-116th CAB commander. “We typically ask so much from our teammates in a normal training year, but with our impending deployment, our ask at annual training this year seemed insurmountable. Not only were we able to execute all planned missions, but we excelled.”



M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews conducted Table VI qualifications on the National Guard’s only Digital Air Ground Integration Range in the country. The battalion previously conducted M1A2 Abrams Table VI crew qualifications in March and will conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, prior to deploying to the Middle East.



Units conducted individual and crew served weapons qualification, squad live-fire exercises, maneuver training, mortar live fire and M136 AT-4 live-fire, taking advantage of the OCTC’s 23 world-class ranges that provide realistic training for combat operations.



The unit’s headquarters company also conducted an evaluated command post exercise, stressing its digital mission command systems and the staff’s ability to conduct mission command in real time and synchronize multiple assets across its organic five companies in a large-scale combat operations scenario.



Additionally, the 2-116th CAB conducted its final medical readiness checks, received individual deployment gear and staged its equipment fleet for rail movement to Fort Bliss.



“Families, employers, and citizens of Idaho, Montana and Oregon should be extremely proud and reassured that their Soldiers are motivated, well trained, and ready to represent their communities and the United States in a combat zone,” said McDowell.



More than 600 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers, comprising Task Force Rattler led by the 2-116th CAB, will deploy to Southwest Asia for approximately 12 months in support of OSS later this summer. TF Rattler will also be augmented by Guardsmen from Ohio and South Carolina. OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Task Force Rattler will relieve Task Force Griz, which is currently performing the same mission. Task Force Griz is led by the 116th CBCT’s 1st of the 163rd Combined Arms Battalion and consists of Soldiers from the Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon National Guards as well as augmentees from the Florida National Guard. More than 20 percent of the current task force is made up of Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers.



The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team previously deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2010 in support of the Global War on Terror. Idaho National Guard personnel supported the state of Idaho throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and assisted the Idaho Department of Lands battle wildfires across the state last summer. Additionally, more than 400 Idaho Air National Guardsmen deployed to Southwest Asia in the summer of 2020.