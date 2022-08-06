15th Wing paves the way for MCA

Photo By 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson | A fully prepared cargo pallet sits ready to go after being prepped by Airmen...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson | A fully prepared cargo pallet sits ready to go after being prepped by Airmen participating in a Multi-Capable Airmen training Tier 1 class at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 18, 2022. The MCA training is poised to directly support the Agile Combat Employment doctrine by training Airmen to be able with skills outside their primary career field duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii– The 15th Wing completed its first class of Multi-Capable Airman Tier 1 training, effectuating Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.’s “Accelerate Change or Lose” doctrine.



The Air Force’s MCA initiative directly supports the application of Agile Combat Employment, by training Airmen to be capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force Speciality codes.



“Multi-capable Airmen are the backbone of a larger force pivot toward this goal,” said Maj. Joshua Moore, 15th Operations Group director of ACE. “Small teams of Airmen will be able to support operations that used to require hundreds of personnel and robust infrastructure.”



Tier 1 serves as a baseline set of advanced expeditionary training tasks that all MCAs will receive, while Tier 2 focuses on cross-utilization training specific to an AFCS, and Tier 3 is wing-specific training dependent on wing’s priorities.



The first class consisted of 35 Airmen representing 25 different AFCS’s. They received basic training on a variety of topics including airfield operations, cargo loading and unloading, rules of engagement, and night-vision device fundamentals.



With the 15th Wing primarily operating in the Indo-Pacific, the largest combatant command on the globe, MCA capabilities are a must.



“Given the size of our force and our area of responsibility, we have to be able to punch above our weight class intimes of peace or times of war,” said Moore. “Multi-capable airmen will allow us to more effectively answer our nation's call whether it is for disaster relief operations or conflict with peer competitors.



The 15th Wing’s ACE Team plans to see its first qualified team of MCA’s by the end of 2022, when they have completed both Tier 1 and Tier 2 training.