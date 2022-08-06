Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Review brings Army, DoD tech and communications leaders together to synchronize efforts

    Review brings Army, DoD tech and communications leaders together to synchronize efforts

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    The 7th Signal Command (Theater) and U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) conducted America's Theater Synchronization Review virtually and in person at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta., Ga., June 7-9, 2022.

    The twice-yearly reviews allow participants to synchronize schedules, priorities and funding, explained 7th Signal officials. The stakeholders come from Army and Department of Defense technology and communications-related organizations in the continental U.S., including 7th Signal Command; ARCYBER; the Network Enterprise Technology Command; the Army Chief Information Officer; the Army Program Executive Office-Enterprise Information Systems; the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Command, Control, Communications, Cyber Operations and Networks (G-6); and the Defense Information Systems Agency.

    During the review stakeholders get an assessment of the participating organizations' current and future efforts across the continental U.S., including planning, synchronization and prioritization of C4 (Command, Control, Communications and Computer) and information technology related programs, projects and activities, 7th Signal officials added. The events also give stakeholders a forum to discuss their key events, priorities and issues for resource execution 18 to 24 months in advance, as well as budget planning and execution for the coming three to five years.

    ABOUT 7TH SIGNAL COMMAND: 7th Signal Command (Theater) conducts DoD Information Network (DODIN) Operations in CONUS to enable all warfighting functions for the Army and Joint Force.

    ABOUT ARCYBER: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.

