NMCP Presents DAISY Award

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 6, 2022) - Capt. Shelley Perkins, commanding officer of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), center left, and Capt. Joel Schofer, executive officer of NMCP, left, present Lt. Desiree Steinhilber, an NMCP nurse, with a DAISY Award during a ceremony, June 6. The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes' family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 6, 2022) - Lt. Desiree Steinhilber, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) nurse assigned to the Pediatrics Ward (4A/B), was surprised with NMCP’s DAISY Award during a ceremony, June 6. Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer presented the award.



The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.



During Pat’s illness, his family was impressed by the clinical care, compassion and kindness his nurses brought to the bedside day in and day out. Following Pat’s death, his family created the DAISY (an acronym for disease attacking the immune system) Foundation to say thank you to the nurses for the extraordinary care they provide patients and families every day.



The DAISY gifts of appreciation include a certificate, an “Ask Me About the DAISY Award” pin, a daisy flower to put on the name badge, and a serpentine sculpture. The sculpture is hand-carved by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. They are especially meaningful, not only because they depict the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients, but also because of the profound respect the Shona people pay their traditional healers. Shona healers are affectionately regarded as treasurers by those they care for and this describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation, and the organization’s partners, feel about nurses.

As the U.S. Navy’s oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, part of the Tidewater Market, serves eligible beneficiaries at the nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area’s 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics.