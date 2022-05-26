NAVWAR Announces Release of New Strategic Vector

Photo By Ramon Go | 220526-N-GC965-0028 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, Commander, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Ramon Go | 220526-N-GC965-0028 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) discusses Strategic Vector mission during an all-hands held at NAVWAR's Old Town Complex. NAVWAR’s strategic vector is to identify, develop, deliver, and sustain information warfighting and enterprise capabilities and services to enable Naval, Joint, national, and coalition operations in warfighting domains from Seabed to Space. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) top leaders and subject matter experts introduced the workforce to the new NAVWAR Strategic Vector 2022, laying out the command’s mission, vision and strategic objectives, all focused on cultivating a culture of excellence for One NAVWAR, during an all hands event, May 26, at NAVWAR Headquarters in San Diego.



The Vector aims to align the command with the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) and describes a data-driven approach to the goal of making NAVWAR the world’s preeminent provider of information warfare (IW) capabilities driving operational dominance from seabed to space.



“There is no second best, no runner up, when it comes to information warfare,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small. “We have got to be the best in the world so that we can compete and win against our adversaries.”



Vectors are defined by direction and magnitude. With the direction being higher level guidance like the CNO’s NAVPLAN, the Vector enables the measure of progress toward the objectives defined while aligning to the guidance provided.



The Vector identifies three strategic objectives including Fostering a World Class Workforce, Ensuring Information Readiness and Leading Naval Digitalization.



“It all starts with you – our amazing workforce – our top priority,” said Small. “NAVWAR will be the first choice and best place to work, where every individual is treated with dignity and respect, leaders take care of, develop and remove barriers for their teams, in a safe and positive environment where everyone’s input is valued from day one.”



With NAVWAR’s top priority being the workforce, it only makes sense that the first strategic objectives described in the document is Fostering a World Class Workforce, through empowering a culture of excellence, enabling a data driven culture and inspiring a mission mindset.



The second strategic objective, Ensuring Information Readiness, focuses on winning today, while developing and delivering information warfare capacity for a larger, more capable future hybrid fleet.



The third objective, Leading Naval Digitalization, aims to create the IW capabilities and environment needed to deliver on Project Overmatch, a high priority Department of the Navy initiative aimed at connecting platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.



Critical to Project Overmatch is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance for years to come.



Moving forward NAVWAR will work across the One NAVWAR enterprise to achieve the goals described, constantly learning, improving and adjusting as needed to deliver a more lethal better connected future fleet.



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.