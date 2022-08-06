Elevated training: 628th LRS creates MCA-related course

The 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted a forklift training

course in the style of the multi-capable Airmen (MCA) initiative, June 1-3, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

During the three-day course, students first attended two hours of classroom teaching. The rest of the

instruction was through hands-on training, covering how to drive a variety of forklifts, how to direct the

driver of the forklift, as well as driving and directing in mission oriented protective posture gear.

“This is our very first course, and it’s designed to be cradle to grave for somebody with zero experience

and zero time on the wheel,” said Master Sgt. Michael Imler, 628th LRS Ground Transportation section

chief.

The training compliments MCA, an initiative designed to teach Airmen basic skills that are outside of

their normal jobs to better equip them while they are deployed.

“Our career field isn’t currently a part of the MCA model, but that doesn’t mean we can’t help and

contribute to it,” said Imler. “We are extending out our expertise to the installation.”

The purpose of the training is to maximize efficiency among units to complete the mission at hand.

Forklift driving is an invaluable tool that enables Joint Base Charleston to quickly mobilize and load C-17

Globemaster III at will.

“This really helps benefit the installation by getting that qualification and certification to the breadth of

the base so that everybody will be able to pitch in whenever it’s needed,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Hall,

437th Operations Support Squadron Aircraft Operation section chief.

The students that graduate the course are completely certified to drive a variety of forklifts, which will

also be reflected on their license.

“We’ve created this class to help the installation to get qualified and to ensure we’re putting competent

and confident drivers behind the wheel,” said Imler.

The 628th LRS plans to keep their MCA-like training available for the foreseeable future with classes

twice a month to keep Joint Base Charleston ready at a moment’s notice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:04 Story ID: 422482 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Elevated training: 628th LRS creates MCA-related course, by Amn Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.