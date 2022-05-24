NEW YORKER COMES HOME FOR FLEET WEEK



By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Hanchar



Roberto Rochester came to New York from Jamaica when he was 3 years old - with his family.



This week, he’s coming back into New York… except this time, as a Navy Sailor aboard USS Bataan.

Rochester and his shipmates are in New York this week as part of Fleet Week New York, 2022.



“I can’t wait to pull into port, have my mom and dad come aboard my ship and show them all I have accomplished,” said Rochester, now 28.



Like many Americans, after high school Rochester went to college.

He realized that he did not know what he really wanted to do with his life. He left college and joined the Navy.



“Me and my family were a little nervous when I left college but joining the Navy and having a career and a path made everyone a lot more comfortable and calm.”



His Aunt and Uncle served in the Army in the 1990s and he remembers hearing stories of their travels and experiences they made as a child.



Following his Aunt and Uncle's example, Rochester joined the Navy in 2018 and chose to become a Logistics Specialist: working in the supply department. His goal was to build a career that would allow him to be part of something bigger than himself and travel the world. Being a Navy Sailor has put his goals into motion.



Aboard USS Bataan, Rochester is responsible for maintaining financial records, equipment and inventory used on the ship.



He said, “I am proud to be able to make a direct impact on my shipmates by making sure all the gear, equipment and their other needs are met, as well as the needs of the ship.”



While serving in Sigonella, Italy last year, Rochester traveled across Europe on leave. “I loved the different cultures, the different clothes, food and architecture you see in Europe. Even the small things — like the way people greet each other, the ways their roads and cities are designed… All that was so cool to experience. I feel so lucky to have these memories ... things the average kid from Queens does not get to experience."



Rochester plans to make the Navy a career and eventually retire. But, he takes a long view of his service. “The Navy is teaching me skills that the private sector needs and wants. I am excited that if and when I do retire these skills will make me a desired candidate for any job that I apply to.”



Serving as a crew member aboard a Navy ship does not provide the opportunity to share what you do every day with your friends and family… and why it is important. Fleet Week gives Rochester that chance.



“I can’t have [my family] meet me at my office in midtown and take them to lunch like some of my home friends. This event allows me to do that.”



Fleet Week New York, now in it’s 34th iteration, encourages the public to tour the visiting ships, meet the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and ask questions about nearly everything on board.



When asked why people should visit USS Bataan, Rochester said

“This ship is an active Navy vessel that could be ordered to go to the middle east or Asia at any time. I think everyone should come onboard and see it for themselves and be able to one day say ….I’ve been on that ship … if they hear about it in the future on the news.”



While most Americans use the Memorial Day holiday as a way to start the summer, Rochester and his shipmates will be working - opening their ship to the public, sharing their floating home.



Tours are open between May 25-30, except on Sunday in Manhattan and Staten Island.



Sailors will be getting to go on liberty in the city all week as well as participating in a variety of public events across the five boroughs.



“When we pull into port… me and my family have a whole big dinner planned in Manhattan. They are really important to me and quality time matters. I am also hoping to catch a few shows or even catch a baseball game with the home friends if there is time.”



A complete list of events can be found on the Fleet Week New York website:

https://militarynews.com/app/fleetweeknewyork/events.html

