New enlisted leader assumes responsibility of MICC

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (June 3, 2022) -- Members of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command welcomed their new command sergeant major while bidding farewell to former enlisted leader during a ceremony June 1 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman assume responsibility of the MICC from Command Sgt. Maj. Chantel Sena-Diaz during a change of responsibility and retirement ceremony officiated by Brig. Gen. Doug Lowrey, the MICC commanding general.



“The success of any command relies upon leaders with impeccable integrity, true compassion for others, a fierce determination and unquestionable professionalism to lead with wisdom and empathy. These characteristics are what you find in Command Sergeant Major Gusman,” said Lowrey.



Gusman comes to the MICC from Fort Detrick, Maryland, where he served as the U.S. Army Garrison command sergeant major. Sena-Diaz, who has served as the MICC command sergeant major since December 2019, retires from the Army following the change of responsibility ceremony after more than 32 years of service.

“First and foremost, I’m incredibly humbled at the opportunity to lead the Soldiers of this amazing organization,” Gusman said. “The army chief of staff’s top priority is people, and taking care of the men and women of the MICC is my #1 priority. I look forward to serving alongside General Lowrey to ensure this incredible command continues to deliver the power of Army contracting so our warfighters and those who support them have all they need to fight and win today.”



Gusman has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility and leadership throughout his career. Those include unit supply sergeant, battalion supply sergeant, logistics operations NCO, logistics operations NCO in charge, joint logistics operations NCO, joint support operations NCO in charge, first sergeant, logistics sergeant major, and battalion command sergeant major. Gusman’s operational assignments include deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa.



“He is an incredible team builder, which is vital to the success of the MICC as we must forge strategic alliances with every mission partner,” Lowrey said. “Everywhere he has gone, Command Sergeant Major Gusman has left a legacy of a disciplined and focused force, and those traits are crucial as MICC Soldiers and civilians represent one of the Army’s most highly trained workforce sustaining our globally dominant land force.”



He is a graduate of all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System, the Joint Special Operations Forces Senior Enlisted Academy and numerous military courses.



His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters. He is also an Order of Saint Martin recipient and a Distinguished Member of the Quartermaster Corps.



“My pledge to you is that I will give my best to the command and hold above all the wellbeing of each MICC Soldier and civilian,” Gusman said. “Together we can live a legacy in a safe, inclusive and positive work environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”



The assumption of responsibility ceremony includes the passing of the MICC colors, which symbolize the heritage and history of the organization as well as unity and loyalty of its Soldiers. The MICC command sergeant major is the keeper of the colors.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:15 Story ID: 422456 Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New enlisted leader assumes responsibility of MICC, by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.