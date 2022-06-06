Exercise Tiger Balm brings together U.S. Army and Singapore Armed Forces

Photo By Sgt. Peter Martinez | SINGAPORE - U.S. Army Soldiers and Singapore Armed Forces service members stand in...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Peter Martinez | SINGAPORE - U.S. Army Soldiers and Singapore Armed Forces service members stand in formation for the opening cermony of Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 here, June 6, 2022. Exercise Tiger Balm is a U.S. Army and SAF event that provides an opportunity to strengthen capabilities and interoperationability through military-to-military cooperation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez/Released) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE -- Soldiers of the U.S. Army and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) participate in the opening ceremony of Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 in Singapore, 10 a.m. June 6, 2022.



This marked the 41st annual Tiger Balm exercise since its initiation in 1981. This exercise is to show mutual respect, trust and partnership between the U.S. and Singapore.



"We build readiness, strengthen our interoperability between the Singapore and United States Army," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, deputy commanding general of United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC).



"I'm confident that Tiger Balm will continue to grow from strength to strength," SAF Brig. Gen. Andrew Lim Heng Tiew, commander of SAF Training and Doctrine Command.



McFarlane and Andrew Lim both spoke of the struggles that the combined countries overcame and the growth that came out of it from past exercises.



After their respective speeches, both generals inspected the troops and gave their approval of professionalism.



Once the ceremony was completed, all personnel were given an in country brief of Singapore that included music videos and slide shows about the local people, sites and food.



Tiger Balm builds readiness and demonstrates U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Army stands side-by-side with their Singaporean partners - trained and ready to set the conditions for success in the Pacific.