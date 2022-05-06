Two deceased Soldiers were recognized with posthumous Bronze Star Medals for WWII service

The Nevada National Guard hosted a posthumous Bronze Star Medal ceremony for two Soldiers’ service during World War II earlier today at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas.



The Bronze Star Medal is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to service members who demonstrate heroic achievement in connection with military operations against enemy forces. It is the fourth highest-ranking award a service member can receive for heroic and meritorious deeds in armed conflict.



The families of 1st Sgt. Arthur A Fredette Jr. and Sgt. Harold J. Scull received the Bronze Star Medal on their behalf by Congresswoman Susie Lee of Nevada’s District 3 and Land Component Commander of the Nevada National Guard, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong.



Fredette was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts on June 6, 1921. He came from a Catholic family of French-Canadian immigrants and enlisted in the United States Army on June 17, 1940, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. He served in the 1st Infantry Division as a member of the 18th Combat Team, 32nd Field Artillery Battalion as an artillery forward observer. Fredette served in the invasion of North Africa and Normandy; he also took part in the Algerian, Tunisian, and Sicilian Campaigns.



During the invasion of Normandy, Fredette sailed from Weymouth, England to the Normandy coast; a 220-mile trip. It was his 23rd birthday. His objective was to safely transport an L-5 airplane towed by a jeep. The plane would be used to direct artillery fire. On the way through the water, the jeep stalled and partially sunk forcing the abandonment of the jeep and plane. While under direct fire he made it across the beach to the sea wall. A captain there ordered him and a pilot back to the water to get the plane up, which he accomplished. He was awarded the Bronze Star for that act of bravery. Fredette was married to Lois for 50 years until she passed. They had 5 children: Carolan, Jon, Denise, Robin, and Lori; they also had 11 grandchildren.



Scull enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 25 on August 8, 1943, and served until January 12, 1946. During his time deployed in Europe, he was attached to the 171st Engineer Combat Battalion, 9th Army. His battalion was responsible for building roads, bridges, mapmaking, and clearing land mines. On February 23, 1945, the 171st was positioned near the small village of Jülich in western Germany near the Belgium border. Their mission, Operation Grenade, was to build bridges across the Roer River on a 14-mile front so the 19th Corps 29th Infantry Division could cross. The artillery barrage from the Germans began at 2:45am and was described as the “heaviest yet laid down in Europe.” The battalion suffered significant casualties from the German attack. Furthermore, they were also dealing with flooding and the swift current of the Roer River due to the Germans destroying several dams upstream in an attempt to slow the advancing forces. Despite facing these significant obstacles, the battalion successfully achieved its mission and the 29th Infantry crossed the river and was able to push German forces back. Scull was awarded a Bronze Star for his meritorious service in connection with military operations against the enemy in Germany on February 23, 1945. Scull died in 1968 at the age of 50 in a workplace accident. He is survived by his wife and three young children.

The General Orders for both service members were found recently denoting their exemplary service during World War II by Lee’s assistant and Veterans Affairs outreach coordinator, Andrew Goldberg.



Armstrong and Lee both presented the Bronze Star Medal to the daughter of Scull, Ruthann Bowland, and to the grandson of Fredette, Derek Greenlee.



“1st Sgt. Fredette and Sgt. Scull may no longer be with us today, but I know their spirit lives on through their family members who are here with us today to accept this incredible honor,” Lee said. “I hope that these medals are a constant reminder of your grandfathers and father's commitment, sacrifice, and bravery while defending our country.”



“There will be few opportunities left in our lifetimes to bestow honors on veterans or the family of veterans of our nation's greatest generation,” said Armstrong. “Men and women whose lives were shaped by the great depression and who fought to defend freedom in the deadliest conflict in history, a war that touched nearly every nation and claimed more than 70 million lives across the globe including tens of millions of people who perished due to genocide, starvation, and massacres. We take pride knowing their families are here today on their behalf to hear their deeds and receive their earned recognition and the heartfelt thanks of a grateful nation.”

