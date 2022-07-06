Fort McCoy DPW employees awarded Army Civil Service Commendation, Achievement Medals for OAW support

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Employees with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) who were awarded Army...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Employees with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) who were awarded Army Civil Service Commendation and Achievement Medals for Operation Allies Welcome support are shown June 1, 2022, with Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thirty-one DPW employees received awards. OAW took place at Fort McCoy between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022. The installation supported the housing, processing, and relocating of approximately 13,000 Afghan guests who were airlifted from Afghanistan in August 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Thirty-one employees with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) received Army Civil Service Commendation and Achievement Medals on June 1 for their work during Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) at Fort McCoy.



The medals were presented by members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team, including Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard.



OAW took place at Fort McCoy between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022. The installation supported the housing, processing, and relocating of approximately 13,000 Afghan guests who were airlifted from Afghanistan in August 2021.



In a November 2021 article by Aimee Malone of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, it states that a lot of behind-the-scenes work was required at Fort McCoy to prepare for the arrival of the Operation Allies Refuge/Operation Allies Welcome mission and its Afghan guests.



DPW is responsible for Fort McCoy’s infrastructure and as such had to determine which buildings and facilities were available or could be reassigned to the OAW mission. A variety of facilities were needed with the mission, including barracks, laundry facilities, dining facilities, classrooms, warehouses for supply storage and distribution, prayer spaces, and recreation spaces. In addition, DPW needed to provide space for additional military personnel, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and interagency partners that arrived to help with the mission.



“We spent a lot of time taking NGOs, interagency partners, and Task Force McCoy personnel to buildings to determine if the building would work for their requirements,” DPW Director Liane Haun said. In the early days of the mission, DPW personnel were on hand 24/7 to ensure that any issues with the facilities could be addressed as soon as possible.



DPW personnel also reviewed all requests for facilities on post to determine which buildings and locations would best serve the mission, Haun said. In addition, DPW set up an additional Help Desk line dedicated to handling requests from the OAW mission, prioritizing facilities request for these buildings.



Among those receiving Army Civil Service Commendation Medals were: Dawn Armstrong, David Brande, Thomas Brennen, Robert Burch, Robert Burkhalter, Daniel Coburn, Tammy Erickson, Brent Friedl, Brandon Gronau, Moriah Harter, James Kearns, Jay Kummer, Benjamin Milhaupt, Sarah Morrow, Gary Noth, Jenny Pedersen, and Nathan Sobojinski.



Those receiving Army Civil Service Achievement Medals were: John Angeli, Robert Bemis, Jon Clark, Christopher Gallup, David Gundlach, Brian Harrie, Mark Hartman, Thomas McGuire, Michael Miller, Lawrence Morrow, Douglas Naber, Cory Olsen, Brandon Risch, and Scott Wenzlaff.



“Thank you to all of you for what you did for OAW, and for what you do every day for Fort McCoy,” Poss said at the presentation.



In addition to DPW, numerous other members of the Fort McCoy workforce have been recognized by the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership for their work with OAW.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.)