NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic awarded RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California, a $28,330,000 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for repair of a runway at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



The work to be performed provides for the repair of an asphalt runway, concrete overruns, taxiways and apron, and incidental-related work at the Camp Davis training area.



All work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by July 2023.



Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $28,330,000 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Four proposals were received for this task order.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0034).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:10 Story ID: 422368 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multiple Construction Contract Awarded for Runway Repair at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.