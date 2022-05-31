NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Ships Participating in Fleet Week New York

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown | NEW YORK (May 25, 2022) U.S. Navy MH-60S (Sea Hawk) helicopter flies alongside USS...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown | NEW YORK (May 25, 2022) U.S. Navy MH-60S (Sea Hawk) helicopter flies alongside USS Bataan (LHD 5) over New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships kicking off Fleet Week New York 2022. Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown) see less | View Image Page

Contracting specialists from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk provided husbanding support to U.S. Navy ships participating in Fleet Week New York May 25-31.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk arranges husbanding services for ship’s that pull into non-Navy ports on the east and west coasts of the United States, along with ports throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Mexico.

According to Dave Biggs, a supervisory contract specialist who traveled to New York to provide onsite support, the husbanding team is responsible for a variety of goods and services ships need when pulling into a liberty port. The four person team helped provide transportation, utilities, force protection, communication and other services to USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), while providing additional services to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic personnel supporting Fleet Week.

“This year is also the first year that Fleet Week New York has been supported by two different husbanding service providers,” said Biggs. “Having someone on ground helped serve as a good mediator between two companies that normally don’t work on-site with each other.”

Biggs added that planning for the event began in January with stakeholders from CNRMA, the participating ships, United Stated Fleet Forces Command, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, both the Navy and Marine Corps Recruiting Commands, the New York Police Department and many other supporting elements on hand.

“Due to the sheer number of units supporting Fleet Week New York, the early coordination allows for all parties to identify key players early on,” said Biggs. “This is critical when planning various sequence of events that not everyone may be tracking.”

He added that the coordination allowed him and his team to better understand the requirements and ensure all requirements make it to the solicitation and subsequent contract award.

“The most rewarding part of the experience is seeing your efforts allow the next generation of Sailors and Marines to experience what a ship looks like,” said Biggs.