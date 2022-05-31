Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Ships Participating in Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Story by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Contracting specialists from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk provided husbanding support to U.S. Navy ships participating in Fleet Week New York May 25-31.
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk arranges husbanding services for ship’s that pull into non-Navy ports on the east and west coasts of the United States, along with ports throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Mexico.
    According to Dave Biggs, a supervisory contract specialist who traveled to New York to provide onsite support, the husbanding team is responsible for a variety of goods and services ships need when pulling into a liberty port. The four person team helped provide transportation, utilities, force protection, communication and other services to USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), while providing additional services to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic personnel supporting Fleet Week.
    “This year is also the first year that Fleet Week New York has been supported by two different husbanding service providers,” said Biggs. “Having someone on ground helped serve as a good mediator between two companies that normally don’t work on-site with each other.”
    Biggs added that planning for the event began in January with stakeholders from CNRMA, the participating ships, United Stated Fleet Forces Command, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, both the Navy and Marine Corps Recruiting Commands, the New York Police Department and many other supporting elements on hand.
    “Due to the sheer number of units supporting Fleet Week New York, the early coordination allows for all parties to identify key players early on,” said Biggs. “This is critical when planning various sequence of events that not everyone may be tracking.”
    He added that the coordination allowed him and his team to better understand the requirements and ensure all requirements make it to the solicitation and subsequent contract award.
    “The most rewarding part of the experience is seeing your efforts allow the next generation of Sailors and Marines to experience what a ship looks like,” said Biggs.

