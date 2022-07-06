Amphibious Squadron SIX Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM — Amphibious Squadron SIX held a change of command ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a scheduled port visit in Stockholm, Sweden, June 3, 2022.

During the ceremony, Capt. Aaron Kelley relieved Capt. David Guluzian as commander of Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and commander of Amphibious Squadron SIX. Maj. Gen. Frank Donovan, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Division and commanding general, Task Force 61 Naval Amphibious Forces Europe/ 2d Marine Division (TF-61/2), was the presiding officer at the ceremony.

As the Task Force 61/2 commander, Maj. Gen. Donovan worked closely with Capt. Guluzian throughout the Kearsarge ARG’s deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.

“Your leadership of Amphibious Squadron SIX, and of the Kearsarge ARG, has been outstanding in every respect,” said Maj. Gen. Donovan. “You expertly managed the combat readiness of over 3,000 Sailors and Marines, three warships, and 11 support units to unparalleled levels of lethality. You produced a tough, resilient, and battle-ready amphibious force that has reassured allies and partners and deterred aggression while operating in the Norwegian, North, and Baltic Seas.”



Capt. Guluzian, a native of San Marino, California, and a 1991 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, has served as commander of Amphibious Squadron SIX since July 2020. During his time in command, he was responsible for ensuring that Kearsarge ARG units were properly manned, trained, and equipped throughout basic, integrated, and advanced phases of ARG-Marine Expeditionary Unit training in preparation for their 2022 deployment.

Prior to PHIBRON SIX, he served as officer-in-charge of the shore support team for USNS Comfort’s (T-AH-20) mission to New York City during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capt. Guluzian led Sailors and Marines in downtown Manhattan, providing pier security for the ship, managing hotel services for the medical professionals working on Comfort, and quickly identifying patients in overburdened city hospitals for transfer to the hospital ship.

“It has been an honor to be part of the Kearsarge ARG and serve as the commander of Amphibious Squadron SIX,” said Capt. Guluzian. “Without question, this team is the finest amphibious squadron battle staff ever assembled. Their tactical knowledge, determination, and enthusiasm have been awe inspiring. I am proud of the lengthy list of accomplishments that they collected during pre-deployment training and during the first 10 weeks of deployment.”

Capt. Guluzian, who will retire after 31 years of honorable service in the Navy, said Capt. Kelley’s amphibious background makes him the perfect choice to lead the team into the future.

“I have been told I have big shoes to fill, but I am up for the challenge,” said Capt. Kelley. “After only a short period on board, the staff and crew have been nothing but welcoming and motivated to have me here – Capt. Guluzian built and led an amazing team. It am privileged to continue the deployment he started and I am honored to join the unmatched Kearsarge ARG-MEU team.”

Kelley, a native of Orange Park, Florida and a 1996 United States Naval Academy graduate, is a designated Naval Aviator with more than 2,900 flight hours in H-46, H-60F/H, and MH-60S helicopters. His earlier career assignments include the “Gunbearers” of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron ELEVEN (HC-11), the “Pack Rats” of HC-3, USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), the “Red Lions” of Helicopter Antisubmarine Squadron FIFTEEN (HS-15), and the “Nightdippers” of HS-5. He commanded Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron FIVE (HSC-5) and most recently, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2).



The Kearsarge ARG and embarked 22nd MEU are under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. The ARG consists of USS Kearsarge; the San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24); and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44).



Embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron SIX, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2, Beach Master Unit 2 and the 22nd MEU.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

