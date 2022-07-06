Boston University Cadre awarded first Master Army Instructor Badge under USACC

Photo By USACC PAO | Master Sgt. Briana Kozain is the first Cadre member from U.S. Army Cadet Command...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | Master Sgt. Briana Kozain is the first Cadre member from U.S. Army Cadet Command (USACC) to earn the Master Army Instructor Badge (MAIB). The Boston University Army ROTC instructor earned her badge on May 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Briana Kozain) see less | View Image Page

Story by Courtney Huhta, CST Public Affairs Office



Master Sgt. Briana Kozain is the first Cadre member from U.S. Army Cadet Command (USACC) to earn the Master Army Instructor Badge (MAIB). The Boston University Army ROTC instructor earned her badge on May 13, 2022.



Kozain earned her Basic, Senior, and now Master Instructor Badge during her time with USACC – an achievement few will complete in a single assignment. Since 2017, there have been 1,011 Basic badges and 49 Senior badges issued. Instructor badges for Army ROTC are awarded to Soldiers who complete over 480 hours of Military Science Instruction to Cadets and redesign a lesson for employment in the Cadet Command Curriculum.



“I knew that coming into USACC I would be able to meet the timeframe in order to get it,” said Kozain. “I had no idea that I was the first one to ever get it.”



Tom Burgess, Commandant of the School of Cadet Command, was part of the board in evaluating Kozain on her requirements to earn the badge.



“It will be very rare that we see these in Cadet Command because they take roughly three and a half years to earn,” said Burgess.



In addition to earning her own MAIB, Kozain has inspired colleagues at Boston University to follow in her footsteps, including helping to submit their instructor badge packets.



“She has been instrumental at helping other people at her organization pursue their badges,” said Burgess. “She is not only doing it for herself, she is the big booster for other Cadre at her program to get their badges achieved.”



Having mastered the roles of a leader and instructor, Kozain wants to help others achieve their goals through self-discipline.



Kozain wraps up her USACC career with the badge and will report to Fort Carson, Colo. to begin a new Army adventure.



“If you have a goal, don’t let anything get in your way in what you want to accomplish,” she said.