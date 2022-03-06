Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force family inspires generations of service

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    They say you have two families: the one you’re born into,
    then the one you get when you raise your right hand and swear in.
    At the promotion ceremony for Maj. Amanda Delgado, 81st Surgical Squadron OBGYN
    physician, from captain to major, Amanda administered the oath to her younger brother, Jose
    Delgado II, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine student, to the Air Force
    on June 3.
    Jose was selected for the Health Profession Scholarship Program, much like his sister who had
    become the first physician in her family.
    “My father and sister are my biggest role models,” said Jose. “We didn't come from a family of
    physicians, but she was the first and she took it on without having a close mentor so I am
    blessed to have her as a resource.”
    The Delgado’s father served in the Air Force from 1985 - 1989 as a security forces buck
    sergeant and Amanda’s childhood hero.
    “As I got older the reasons why I wanted to be like him became so much more apparent,” said
    Amanda. “My dad is very selfless and dedicated not only to his work but his family, and he’s the
    reason I am the confident woman I am today.”
    Inspired by her father and his drive to help others, at a young age Amanda knew she wanted to
    be in service of others.
    “Part of why I joined the Air Force is because of the special patient population,” said Amanda.
    “These people are committed to their country and they deserve to have someone in their
    corner.”

    The Delgado family legacy came full circle when Amanda and Jose were rendered their first
    salutes as a major and newly sworn in cadet by their father.

