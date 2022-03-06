They say you have two families: the one you’re born into,

then the one you get when you raise your right hand and swear in.

At the promotion ceremony for Maj. Amanda Delgado, 81st Surgical Squadron OBGYN

physician, from captain to major, Amanda administered the oath to her younger brother, Jose

Delgado II, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine student, to the Air Force

on June 3.

Jose was selected for the Health Profession Scholarship Program, much like his sister who had

become the first physician in her family.

“My father and sister are my biggest role models,” said Jose. “We didn't come from a family of

physicians, but she was the first and she took it on without having a close mentor so I am

blessed to have her as a resource.”

The Delgado’s father served in the Air Force from 1985 - 1989 as a security forces buck

sergeant and Amanda’s childhood hero.

“As I got older the reasons why I wanted to be like him became so much more apparent,” said

Amanda. “My dad is very selfless and dedicated not only to his work but his family, and he’s the

reason I am the confident woman I am today.”

Inspired by her father and his drive to help others, at a young age Amanda knew she wanted to

be in service of others.

“Part of why I joined the Air Force is because of the special patient population,” said Amanda.

“These people are committed to their country and they deserve to have someone in their

corner.”



The Delgado family legacy came full circle when Amanda and Jose were rendered their first

salutes as a major and newly sworn in cadet by their father.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:39 Story ID: 422357 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force family inspires generations of service, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.