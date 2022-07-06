NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports USS Sioux City First Port Visit to 5th Fleet AOR

Courtesy Photo | 010622-N-N1901-0003 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 010622-N-N1901-0003 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to Littoral Combat Ship Sioux City (LCS 11) while in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom. see less | View Image Page

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to Littoral Combat Ship Sioux City (LCS 11) while in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia May 31 - June 2.



Logistics Support Representative (LSR), Mr. Tony Samonte, and Husbanding Service Provider Supervisory Contracting Officer, Mr. Eric Auffhammer, from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain traveled to Jeddah to provide mission critical support during the first LCS port visit in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area Of Responsibility.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Contracting Department ensured sustainment and quality of life support services were available for crew members while in port while LSRs coordinated delivery of provisions and a container with high priority repair parts for USS Sioux City.



Mr. Tony Samonte said, “It’s a combined effort by all NAVSUP FLC Bahrain personnel and our mission partners to ensure successful delivery of provisions and high-priority repair parts.”



“Our team was thrilled to be a part of this significant event,” says Mr. Eric Auffhammer, “It is very rewarding to see everyone’s hard work come full circle to ensure the safe arrival of our ships and be able to provide outstanding support services.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.