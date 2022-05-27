Proper car maintenance can facilitate smooth PCS

Photo By Sirena Clark | Jerry Jerkin, instructor at Fort Campbell Air Assault Auto Repair Center, demonstrates...... read more read more Photo By Sirena Clark | Jerry Jerkin, instructor at Fort Campbell Air Assault Auto Repair Center, demonstrates how to properly torque a tire May 4 at the Air Assault Auto Repair Center. Car tires are at the top of the list of things to check for both tread and pressure to avoid having to deal with a flat on the highway said Chuck Sorrell, lead training instructor. see less | View Image Page

While navigating a permanent change of station move, or PCS, many Soldiers and Families may need to drive long distances or ship their vehicles overseas, said Chuck Sorrell, lead training instructor at Fort Campbell Air Assault Auto Repair Center.



Proper vehicle maintenance and timely checks can prevent frustration and potential disaster on the road, Sorrell said.





Check your tires



Driving across the United States to move to a new duty station can be hard on a vehicle, Sorrell said, and to ensure the safety of passengers there’s a checklist of maintenance issues drivers should look at before hitting the road.



Tire tread and pressure are at the top of the list of things to check to avoid having to deal with a flat on the highway.



Knowing how to gauge the amount of wear on a tire is crucial, Sorrell said. Soldiers and Families can go to their local automotive shop if they aren’t sure how to check it.



“There’s a depth gauge we can check tire tread with or at home you can take a Lincoln penny and stick the head down into the tread,” he said. “If the head isn’t visible then you have plenty of tread on the tire, if the top of his head shows then it’s time to replace the tires.”



To get the most out of tires, Sorrell recommends rotating the tires every time the oil is changed.



Tire pressure is just as important as tread, and drivers should know where to look to determine their vehicles’ proper pressure. Some might be surprised to learn the front and rear wheels do not always require the same amount of pressure, Sorrell said.



“We have tire pressure gauges here that we can use to check the tires,” he said. “But if they have standard tires on the car that came with it, on the driver’s door post there’s always a decal telling them what the tire pressure and size of the tires for the front and rear should be.”



Not all cars are the same, so it’s important to pay close attention to what the manufacturer recommends, Sorrell said.



“For example, my F-150 truck lists 35psi for the front and 41psi for the rear,” he said. “They vary, some cars it’s 35psi all around and others are 32.”





Change the oil



To get the best performance out of a vehicle it is essential drivers pay attention to the oil and change it in a timely manner, Sorrell said. Not doing so can lead to engine problems, which can be expensive to fix later.



“If you don’t change the oil regularly it turns to sludge and it can drive up oil pressure and that can cost you an engine,” he said. “To know when to change the oil you must go by mileage or time, and it varies by vehicle. Make sure to check with the manufacturer to know what the timeframe should be.”





Be prepared



Sorrell said drivers should complete a full inspection of their vehicles before starting a long road trip, and under optimal circumstances Families will have performed preventative vehicle maintenance throughout their period of ownership.



“You want to make sure your vehicle is well maintained,” he said. “Belts, hoses, fuel filters, oil changes, tire wear, and tire pressure are all part of routine maintenance and should be taken into account.”



However, even with all the boxes checked and a perfect score on an inspection, problems can still arise while driving long distances. No matter how pristine the car looks at the outset, drivers should always be prepared in case of emergency, Sorrell said.



One thing many drivers forget to check is the spare tire, he said. Drivers should always make certain the spare has plenty of air in it before taking off on a long-distance road trip, and that they have the proper equipment to change a tire if necessary.



“Make sure you have a jack and a lug nut wrench so you can take the lug nuts off and make sure they’re not overtightened or torqued improperly,” Sorrell said. “We find a lot of these vehicles come in here to maintenance facilities and the tires are overly tightened and we can barely get them off sometimes.”



Soldiers and Families are welcome to visit the Air Assault Auto Repair Center, 5300 Airborne St., or call 270-956-1101 with any questions or concerns about their vehicles.