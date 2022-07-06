Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville announces next executive director

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville is pleased to announce that Steven Holmes will succeed Kevin F. Mooney as NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville’s Executive Director on June 20, 2022.



Mooney is retiring after thirty-six years of combined active duty and civil service to the U.S. Navy and the nation. His previous civilian assignments include Executive Director for Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (EURAFSWA); Region EURAFSWA’s Liaison to US Naval Forces Central Command in Manama, Bahrain, where he was responsible for command strategic planning for Southwest Asia. Other positions include NSA Naples Business Manager, Navy Region Europe Transition Officer (Base Closure Officer) and Deputy Operations Officer for Fleet Industrial Supply Center (FISC) Yokosuka, Japan.



In 2021, Mooney was awarded the Department of the Navy’s highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Civilian Service Award, for significant contributions in the areas of supply chain management and inventory accuracy.



“I have great confidence in Steven Holmes as he assumes the duties of executive director for NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville,” said Mooney. “Our entire uniformed and civilian workforce already have a great deal of trust in him and our leaders know him to be a savvy advisor who has a deep understanding of organizational policy and the NAVSUP mission.”



Holmes is a former naval aviator who served on active duty for 30 years. His previous military assignments include Director, Fleet and Family Readiness (N9) for Navy Region Southeast; Director, Military Community Management (BUPERS-3); Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Key West; Executive Officer, Naval Air Station Jacksonville; and various other aviation and staff assignments. His civilian positions at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville include Command Inspector General and most recently, Director of Business Operations.



According to Holmes, “The [executive director] position is unique in that it helps guide the command along with the traditional leadership triad of the commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief, and recognizes that the value and contribution of the civilian workforce is extremely important for meeting our mission.”



Holmes praised Mooney’s tenure as executive director by saying, “[Kevin Mooney] has been dedicated to doing the right thing for everyone in the command, and to making ours the best fleet logistics center in the Navy. He has led the NAVSUP enterprise into new mission areas and he has shown that we can excel as the Navy’s lead for logistics and supply support to the fleet. His personal efforts in material accountability will pay dividends for years to come.”



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 10:02 Story ID: 422345 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville announces next executive director, by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.