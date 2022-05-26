363 ISS hosts 1st Cyber Games at JB Langley

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt | Multiple Cyber units across Joint Base Langley came together to participate in the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt | Multiple Cyber units across Joint Base Langley came together to participate in the first ever, JBLE Cyber Games event, from May 23-26, 2022. JBLE Cyber Games, hosted by the 363d Intelligence Support Squadron (ISS), brought together Cyber Airmen from the 700th Air Support Squadron, the 633d Communications Squadron, the 83rd Network Operations Squadron and the 363d ISS to participate in a variety of competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt) see less | View Image Page

JBLE Cyber Games, hosted by the 363d Intelligence Support Squadron (ISS), brought together Cyber Airmen from the 700th Air Support Squadron, the 633d Communications Squadron, the 83rd Network Operations Squadron and the 363d ISS to participate in a variety of competition.



These competitions tested each team’s skills in trivia, sports (Coneball, Volleyball and Basketball), computer assembly and in a Video Game LAN (Local Area Network) Party tournament.



Colonel Heather Blackwell, HQ Air Combat Command A6 Director of Cyberspace and Info Dominance, gave opening remarks and stressed the importance of Cyber units working together – even from different squadrons.



“Cyber Games was an idea I thought of to bring together all Cyber units across Langley,” said Tech. Sgt. Adam Nicola, 363d ISS Cyber Surety Section Chief. “The main goal was to bring Cyber Airmen together to team build and network.”



The six events challenged each team not only physically, but also mentally.



With a total of 22 points and winning multiple challenges, the 700 ASUS took 1st place and would be the first ever unit to be etched onto the trophy. The 83 NOS and 633 CS tied for second place and the 363 ISS finished in fourth place.



“I definitely enjoyed every moment of it!” said Airman 1st Class Elijah Rodriguez, 700 ASUS Communications Support Squadron administration. “Also having hands on involvement with an event of this kind, and the outreach it had on the communication community at JBLE was such an amazing thing to be a part of. Seeing everyone from different units that work hand-and-hand together on the daily, be able to get everyone in one room to meet in person and enjoy a big Air Force family environment definitely left an ever lasting memory I will cherish throughout my career!”



Chief Master Sgt. Funkhauser gave closing remarks and recognized Tech. Sgt. Nicola for his efforts with setting up the Cyber Games event.



"As communications professionals, we tend to be highly technology-focused,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Piekarczyk, 363d ISS commander. “Events like the Cyber Games are a great opportunity to emphasize the importance of people, teamwork, and competition. Thanks to Tech. Sgt. Nicola's foresight and initiative we have a new opportunity to develop friendships with like-minded professionals and foster connections across units operating in our shared domain."



One outcome that came from this first Cyber Games for Langley was the decision to have the winning squadron host the next event.



“I think the Cyber Games was a great opportunity to meet and compete with other Airmen in our career field,” said Airman 1st Class Victor James, 700 ASUS Tier 1 Help Desk and unit Cyber Games POC. “Our squadron is hosting the next Cyber Games, and I’m really looking forward to doing this.”