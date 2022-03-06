Tripoli’s First Liberty Port

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



YOKOSUKA, Japan - Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) visited Yokosuka, Japan, May 29-Jun 3.

The ship pulled into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for the ship’s first liberty port visit of its maiden deployment.

In addition to rest and relaxation, the ship replenished much needed supplies, onloading 145 pallets of food, general stores, and mail.

After all the stores were brought aboard, Sailors and Marines had the opportunity to go out, relax, and explore Yokosuka, Yokohama, and Tokyo. They also had the opportunity to enjoy all the amenities on the base such as the movie theater, commissary and liberty center.

“We did a lot of walking around Tokyo,” said Lance Cpl. Rachelle Moreland, from Ankeny, Iowa, “We walked to Tokyo Tower, Shibuya, and we also went to the National History Museum of Art.”

"This was USS Tripoli's first foreign liberty port, and I cannot think of a better place for our crew to visit than the incredible cities of Yokosuka and Tokyo, Japan," said Tripoli's Command Master Chief Matt Logsdon. "Many of our Sailors joined the Navy to see the world, and Tripoli has more than 400 Sailors who visited a foreign country for the very first time. These Sailors experienced a new and incredible culture, and saw sites they will remember and share with their families and friends for the rest of their lives."

CFAY is the Navy’s largest overseas installation and was well suited to provide support during Tripoli’s first liberty port.

Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:30 Story ID: 422325 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP