Tiger Balm: Annual U.S. and Singapore Military Exercise

US Army Pacific announces participation in Exercise Tiger Balm, a bilateral exercise conducted with the Singapore Army, occurring June 6-17, 2022.



Exercise Tiger Balm is an exercise focused on strengthening our partnership, solidifying interoperability, and building trust, which enables a free and open Indo-Pacific. Exercise Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral exercise the Singapore Army has with any defense partner, and this exercise is of great importance to both our armies. Our partnership continues to be one of professionalism, mutual respect, and trust.



The training will focus on command post operations and a field training exercise or FTX designed to test a combined U.S. / Singapore Division-Level coalition task force (CTF). This command post exercise (CPX) training is exclusively centered on exercising U.S. and SAF Brigade staffs and their military decision-making processes. The FTX will consist of light infantry tactics, techniques, and procedures, a company live-fire exercise, and air-ground integration by employing the concept of close combat offensive operations.



