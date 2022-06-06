NAVFAC Recognizes Standout Employees in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific announced the 2022 Employee, Supervisor and Team of the Year (ESTOY) winners in the Pacific Area of Operations (AO).



The award recipients include: Roanna Peredo, employee of the year from Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM); Benjamin Jenkins, supervisor of the year from OICC China Lake (CL); and the South Airfield Construction Office Team, team of the year from OICC CL.



“Please join me in congratulating these awardees on their significant achievements,” said NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey. “There were many superb nominations and the competition was extremely fierce, but after careful consideration, these winners were selected as the best of the best."



The NAVFAC Pacific AO Awards Program seeks to recognize employees who exemplify the NAVFAC culture, with its focus on work performance, achievement, productivity, leadership, teamwork, service excellence, innovation, and initiative.



“I would like to thank all of the nominees for their impressive accomplishments and contributions to our great Navy,” said VanderLey. “Congratulations to all, it is my absolute privilege to serve alongside you!”



Employee of the Year



Roanna Peredo, contract specialist at OICC MCM is recognized as the lead contract specialist/contracting officer for four projects valued at $398 million. In addition to three time-sensitive projects necessary for Marine force flow, she was assigned the most complex and challenging project of clearing 563 acres of jungle and installing 52 miles of utilities infrastructure for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. She expertly focused her team’s efforts on key milestones and kept clear lines of communication with all stakeholders to ensure efficient execution of her projects. Peredo’s contracting expertise, tireless initiative and teamwork were absolutely critical to meeting mission objectives.



Supervisor of the Year



Benjamin Jenkins, supervisory contract specialist at OICC CL is recognized for his leadership role as the supervisor of seven contract specialists and two procurement technicians that execute the $2.7 billion earthquake recovery program to restore full mission capability back to Naval Air Weapons Station CL and the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD).



He served as the sole contracting supervisor for nine months and his mission focus and can do attitude led his team to execute over 100 contract modifications worth over $108 million. Jenkins has been integral in training his team of contract specialists to perform at the highest levels, holding weekly training sessions to keep his employees up to date with current contracting requirements. OICC CL recently hosted NAVFAC Pacific Contracts experts for an assist visit, which concluded with no significant findings and tremendous accolades on the volume of modifications executed. This can be attributed to Jenkins' leadership and talent management skills. He is a trusted advisor to the Commanding Officer and never fails to give his unvarnished, professional, and sage advice to leadership when making recommendations.



Team of the Year



The South Airfield Construction Office Team of OICC CL consists of 16 employees, encompassing NAVFAC, NAWCWD and contract support personnel filling the roles of construction managers, engineering technicians, contract specialists, site security managers, and requirements managers representing the end users of newly constructed facilities. The team's mission is to provide project management of the South Airfield Complex Military Construction (MILCON), a group of six MILCON projects valued at more than $765 million. Awarded in September 2020, as one task order under the Global Contingency Construction contract, the largest and most complex set of projects being executed by OICC China Lake. Throughout 2021, the team completed expeditious design reviews for 24 separate design submittal packages, enabling early start construction activities just four months after contract award. The team processed over 400 RFI's with an average response rate of less than nine days; completed over 400 material and equipment submittal reviews; coordinated the requirements of over 900 end users for the five new facilities; and processed 39 change orders valued at $9 million, which included both planned and unplanned modifications. The execution-focused and real-time decision making efforts of the team enabled the design build contractor to complete over $150 million of work-in-place in 2021, 50% ahead of original plan, and directly support the contractor's efforts towards on-time completion of this world-class project. They not only set the standard for internal success at OICC CL, but more importantly success with their design-build contractor partner.



NAVFAC is the technical expert and acquisition authority for naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems. NAVFAC Pacific’s mission is to plan, build and maintain sustainable facilities while expertly delivering utilities, engineering, environmental and acquisition services to our supported commanders. We are the engineering link between the shore and Fleet within the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. The Pacific Area of Responsibility consists of NAVFAC Pacific as the Echelon III and seven subordinate Facilities Engineering Commands (FEC) at the Echelon IV level to include NAVFAC FEC Far East, FEC Hawaii, FEC Marianas, FEC Northwest, FEC Southwest, OICC CL and OICC MCM.

