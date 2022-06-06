New Edition of the CENSECFOR Toolbox App Now Available

Photo By Darryl Orrell | 171215-N-BG318-001 VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. (Dec. 15, 2017) The CENSECFOR mobile app...... read more read more Photo By Darryl Orrell | 171215-N-BG318-001 VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. (Dec. 15, 2017) The CENSECFOR mobile app allows Sailors to have additional resources to attain mastery at their fingertips. The app features mobile training courses, references, contacts, and more. To get the free CENSECFOR mobile app,” search for “CENSECFOR Toolbox” in app stores or in a web browser. (U.S. Navy image by Darryl Orrell/Released) see less | View Image Page

In conjunction with the Sea Warrior Program Office - PMW 240, the Center for Security Forces announces the June 2 release of its newest version of the CENSECFOR Toolbox mobile app.



Now available for download from Apple iTunes, Google Play, and the Navy App Locker, the new version includes seven downloadable courses. They are the M4/16 Service Rifle; M14 Carbine; M500 Service Shotgun; M9 and M18 Service Pistol; M240 Service Machine Gun; and Personal Firearms Safety and Guidelines.



"This application puts vital information at the Sailor's fingertip," said Robert Burgett, learning standards officer at the Center for Security Forces. "Sailors no longer need to go to an office and log on to a computer to complete training behind a CAC firewall. It's all available on the app."



The app's revision project took place over several months and occurred in two stages or builds. The first build, called an emergent build, corrected a critical issue for Android users who encountered difficulties accessing their course certificates. The second build involved converting the M14, M18, and M240 courses to the mobile app platform from a web-based environment.



"Part of the challenge was finding two different test groups, one for iOS, another for Android," said Burgett. "God bless them because it's not just a matter of testing the app and noting any discrepancies; you have to test and retest, which means often using the same people repeatedly."



Sailors must complete the service pistol, shotgun, and rifle courses when assigned as an individual augmentee or before participating in "between the lifelines" training. That, in part, makes the CENSECFOR Toolbox an ideal asset because Sailors can do the training anytime, anywhere on their mobile devices.



"Once Sailors download a course, the files store on their mobile device," said Burgett. "That means they can take the courses without the concern of it being a burden to their data plans.”



Furthermore, Sailors can print their course completion certificates and upload them directly to their electronic training jackets as a permanent part of their record.



"We've had more than 21-thousand users download the app, and it has ranked in the top ten for mobile downloads along with the Navy PRT app and others," said Burgett. "In the future, we are working towards making the Antiterrorism Level One course available through the app and the Master-at-Arms rate training manual.



The app has several other features, such as contact information and training locations for instructor-led courses, prerequisite information, and required gear lists for items Sailors must bring to select courses.



"The app eliminates Sailors' past reliance on their training officers to tell them what they need for their training; the app places that information in their hands," said Burgett. "The app will enable Sailors to lead themselves and increase their leadership of others."



The Center for Security Forces trains more than 20-thousand students each year. It has more than 14 training locations around the world that carry the motto: "Where Training Breeds Confidence."