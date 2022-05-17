Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris | U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue cadets prepare to skydive at Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild...... read more read more

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild hosted the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 airshow May 14 and 15 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships.

    The airshow included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, West Coast Rhino F/A-18 Superhornet Demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, and 13 other aerial acts.

    “The goal of Skyfest was to open up Fairchild and welcome the Inland Northwest community with an exciting experience,” Lt. Col. Harrison Gipple, 97th Air Refueling Squadron pilot and 2022 airshow boss said. “We wanted to celebrate our partnerships with all the organizations and businesses in the local area and engage with our fellow neighbors.”

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 gave the Inland Northwest a chance to meet members of Team Fairchild and see the U.S. Air Force's premier air refueling wing in action.

    “It’s an opportunity for the community not only to see what the U.S. Air Force does but to meet many of the people who support that mission and make it happen,” Gipple said. “They also get a chance to learn some history, get close to and meet other organizations like the local sheriff departments.”

    Ground attractions for the airshow included a local law enforcement expo and a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Hangar for children and young adults to help build interest in STEM careers. The Air Force recognizes a critical need for STEM talent in technology and innovation efforts to keep the Air Force ready for any future challenges.

    “Airshows are the Air Force’s opportunity to inspire the next generation of pilots, maintainers, airfield managers, flight equipment specialists, security forces, and many other critical specialties,” Gipple said. “It’s our chance to engage with the local community and get to connect the people all around us.”

    Team Fairchild can only exist with the continual support from the Inland Northwest community, and Skyfest was another opportunity to maintain the strong partnership that enables Fairchild to remain the Air Force’s premier air refueling team supporting Global Reach.

