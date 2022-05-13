Don’t Panic: Sailor’s Guide to an Efficient PCS

Dealing with a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) is one of those moments where excitement, stress, and sadness can occur simultaneously. There's joy in the idea of embarking on a new adventure, the hesitancy of concluding another chapter in life, and the strain of an imminent move ahead. But, in the words of Douglas Adams' Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, "Don't Panic!" During these trying times, Sailors should depend on the support of family, friends, and coworkers to help them navigate these rough waters.



They can also find solace in contacting their command admin office. According to Yeoman 2nd Class Dionrussel Malabute, the lead petty officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)’s administration department, consistent communication with the admin office helps make the transition a more straightforward process.



"Here at CFAY we like to start our transfers fairly early," said Malabute. "I would say they need to come in and see us as soon as they receive their orders so that we can give them their checklist and get them started on the PCS process."



The PCS checklist is a tool that helps members account for every aspect of their move. But even the most efficient procedures can come with setbacks.



"There are some common factors we see that can lead to potential delays," said Malabute. "The major factors are health screenings, leave plans, coordination with the travel office, and pets. So it's a good idea to reach out to those offices to make sure you're squared away."

The admin team at CFAY provides valuable resources available to Sailors who are preparing for their next venture. The four member staff, along with their unit representatives, provide support and information on everything for PCSing. Another resource that provides pertinent materials for Sailors and their families is MyNavyHR.



"The documents on this website are not only important to Sailors who may need the information, but also their spouses or even agents at the MyNavy Career Center call center when assisting them with any issues they may have," said Don Koehler, MyNavyHR/Navy Personnel Command (NPC) web manager.



MyNavyHR offers information on fleet and Sailor readiness, quality of life, career decisions, physical and mental wellness, and family resources. It serves as a one-stop hub for information that can make PCSing a smoother process.



Juggling so many different PCS requirements can be stressful, but early preparation, constant contact with the admin office, and utilizing MyNavyHR are great ways to prevent delays.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 17:49 Story ID: 422301 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Don’t Panic: Sailor’s Guide to an Efficient PCS, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.