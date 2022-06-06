80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway Commemoration at Navy Memorial

WASHINGTON (NNS)- - Naval District Washington (NDW) conducted the Chief of Naval Operations wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the Battle of Midway at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. June 6.



June 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the decisive multi-day battle between American and Japanese naval forces near Midway Atoll. Fought from June 3-7, the Battle of Midway is credited with turning the tide of the war in the Pacific toward the ultimate Allied victory. The ceremony honored service members who fought at Midway as well as the families of those who gave their lives for their nation in the crucial battle.



Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin, joined by Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, Commandant, Naval District Washington, placed a wreath on the memorial in honor of the Americans who fought at the Battle of Midway.



"Today, we commemorate those who sacrificed, those who refused to yield, and those who ensured America's triumph at Midway," said Mustin. "We remember those whose selfless dedication contributed to the defense of global freedom over tyranny."



Mustin remarked that he was personally moved by the commemoration, as his great-grandfather, Capt. George Murray, was the commander of the USS Enterprise (CV-6), which helped sink three Japanese aircraft carriers and a cruiser during the battle. Later in his career, Vice Adm. Murray accepted the surrender of the Caroline Islands on behalf of the Pacific Fleet commander.



Following Mustin's remarks, Master of Ceremonies Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell read a proclamation from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday declaring June 6, 2022, to be the Battle of Midway Commemoration Day. Mustin presented a copy of the proclamation to Chief Yeoman (Ret.) Bill Norberg, who fought alongside Mustin’s great-grandfather at Midway and attended the event as a special guest.



The ceremony closed with a benediction by Chief of Chaplains Rear Adm. Gregory Todd.



"For those who carry the scars of war and service to our nation, grant us the privilege of easing their pain," said Todd. "And for those who are still selflessly serving, grant our nation a sense of duty to support them and support us all in defending our liberties."



