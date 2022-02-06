Photo By Capt. Clarissa Estrada | Participants received in brief instructions for Cyber Shield 2022 held Camp Robinson...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Clarissa Estrada | Participants received in brief instructions for Cyber Shield 2022 held Camp Robinson on June 5, 2022. The mission of Cyber Shield is to develop, train, and exercise cyber forces in the areas of computer network internal defense measures and cyber incident response. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois National Guard Capt. Clarissa Estrada). see less | View Image Page

The United States and its allies are under attack every day in cyberspace. The National Guard plays an important role in protecting critical networks across the United States and there is no network more important to protect than the DoDIN, the U.S. Department of Defense’s own system.



Cyber Shield, the nation’s premiere unclassified cyber training exercise, involves more than 800 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, civilian experts, and other military services from throughout the nation along with interagency partners from all levels of government and cyber leaders ranging from high-tech corporations to local utilities.



“The cyber skills that many members of the National Guard bring to the fight are unique within the Department of Defense and can be brought to bear in protecting the military’s own networks,” said Mr. George Battistelli, the Cyber Shield 2022 Exercise Director and Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Army National Guard. “As current world events show, our ability to protect U.S. military networks and conduct hybrid warfare is crucial in protecting the nation as a whole.”



This year the exercise runs from June 5-17 at The Army National Guard Professional Education Center on Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The exercise is conducted at the unclassified level to allow greater participation. The exercise is a result of the National Guard’s commitment to defend critical infrastructure from the growing threat of cyber assaults. The mission of Cyber Shield is to develop, train and exercise cyber forces in the areas of computer network internal defensive measures and cyber incident response. These capabilities facilitate National Guard Cyber Teams’ abilities to conduct missions to coordinate, train and assist federal, state and industry network owners that are threatened by cyberattack.

Leading cyber-defense industry trainers will conduct training courses for exercise participants such as Security+, Linux+, CISSP, and more. This will be followed by the execution of a cyber-range to test the capabilities of our nation’s cyber defenders.

-30-

For more information: Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Cyber Shield 2022 Public Affairs Officer at 217-725-2265 (cell) or by email at: Bradford.e.leighton.mil@mail.mil or search “cybershield22” on www.dvidshub.net.