3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Riverbend Festival

Courtesy Photo | U. S. Army Spc. Jillian Bojoh, a vocalist from the 3rd Infantry Division band, sings at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 3, 2022. The 3rd ID's band was one of a wide variety of performers covering almost every musical genre at this event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division Band performed at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 3, 2022. The 3rd ID’s band was one of a wide variety of performers covering almost every musical genre across three stages set along the riverbank of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, also known as the Scenic City’s front porch.



“It’s truly an honor to be able to represent the 3rd Infantry Division in this capacity,” said Sgt. Patrick Jacob, a percussionist assigned to the 3rd ID’s band. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to perform in front of a live audience like this since the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Jacob added that, as the band, they are the bridge between civilians and the military, sometimes being the only military members some people get to meet. He loves to spread positivity by playing great music so that people can hopefully have a good time.



Riverbend Festival, named for the bend in the Tennessee River by locals, began in June of 1982 as a five-night festival in Chattanooga to bring the community together. It has since evolved into three nights and is nationally known.



“Music is my favorite form of communication; no matter the age, race, language– people can always relate with one another through music,” said Spc. Jillian Bojoh, a vocalist assigned to 3rd ID’s band. “Music truly enriches the human experience.”



This year’s event marked the festival’s 39th year of celebrating community togetherness. This was the first time 3rd ID’s band played at the Riverbend Festival.



“Riverbend 2022 was awesome,” Bojoh said. “Interacting with a live audience is a feeling unlike any other, and we hope to be back next year.”