CCAD says farewell to its sergeant major

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Sgt. Maj. William M. Peden relinquished responsibility for the Corpus Christi Army Depot in a ceremony on May 27.



His next duty station will be Wiesbaden, Germany, at the 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade.



Arriving in Corpus Christi in January 2021, Peden became the CCAD ambassador to the aviation enterprise. He showcased how the depot could fulfill the warfighter's training needs. He campaigned with leaders and Soldiers at various units to understand the opportunities CCAD can provide Soldiers on the battlefield.



"Peden was the right leader at the right time," said Colonel Joseph H. Parker, Corpus Christi Army Depot commander.



He was a leader for the troops and spent countless hours ensuring Soldiers training at CCAD had the tools they needed to succeed. Peden was an advocate for teamwork and professionalism in aviation mechanics and repair.



"CCAD has a huge industrial footprint, and it's because of the people," said Peden. "The people of CCAD care. Whether it’s somebody crunching numbers or an artisan scanning components, quality work does not happen without a skilled workforce."



He was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters) by Col. Parker.



"Sgt. Maj. Will Peden is an exceptional Soldier and leader. His performance at the Corpus Christi Army Depot has been exemplary and ensured the depot's success at echelon," said Parker. "Our [UH-60V] program is on track, and our modernization efforts are on track, our P2P rates are on track. In addition, his engagement with the workforce has made us better. On a personal level, he has been a great sounding board and ensured I had the freedom to command at all times."



Peden also inspires Soldiers to improve their fitness and be their very best. Spc. Christian Kerkado-Colon represented CCAD and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and won the 2021 Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition under Peden's mentorship.



That same drive inspires the civilian workforce to do their best because their efforts to repair helicopters and components directly impacts the warfighter.



"I look forward to my Soldiers opening containers of remanufactured and repaired parts with that Texas sticker because I know that those parts were handled with the highest care and quality," said Peden. "I am excited to receive UH-60Vs at my next assignment. Artisans at the depot are the best. I won't forget CCAD."



"We will miss him and wish him the best as he goes forward to Europe and continues the great leadership efforts with his new unit as their command sergeant major," said Parker



Sgt. Maj. Peden rang the bell to signify his departure from the depot as his final gesture.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 14:46 Story ID: 422283 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI , TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CCAD says farewell to its sergeant major, by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.