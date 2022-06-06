Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Air Force command chief visits Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force command chief, visited the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 2-5.  

    During her visit, Villa led an enlisted all-call meeting and answered Reserve Citizen Airmen’s questions regarding career advancement and the future of the Air Force.

    “It is imperative that we equip you with the tools that you need to be successful in your Air Force journey,” said Villa. “Each of you have impact and every one of you has purpose for our mission and what we are tasked with.”

    She also met with the 433rd AW’s operations, maintenance, mission support and medical groups’ senior enlisted leaders to learn more about each unit’s mission and to recognize superior performers.

    Chief Master Sgt. Byron Frost, 433rd Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, coordinated Villa’s visit and said that her intention was to get out and meet the 433rd AW’s Reserve Citizen Airmen, see how they operate and get a feel for how they lead.

    “Chief Villa came in and delivered a poignant message and challenged all of us to be better leaders and wingmen,” Frost said. “The positive feedback from our wing members has been incredible.”

    The visit also included a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, as well as a tour of the C-5M Super Galaxy flight simulator and cargo door trainer units.

    “Chief Villa often speaks of being fully engaged as a leader, and her visit to the Alamo Wing is her practicing what she preaches,” he said. “She was determined to see a large majority of the wing in a short amount of time and she pulled it off.”

