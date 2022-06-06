NAVSUP CV-22 Program Lead receives distinguished logistician award

Courtesy Photo | Marine Col. Ryan Finn (right) presents Air Force Capt. Thomas O’Neal with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Col. Ryan Finn (right) presents Air Force Capt. Thomas O’Neal with the Logistics Manager of the Year Award, Company Grade Officer (CGO) category recognizing his outstanding achievements in the field of Life Cycle Logistics and Product Support while serving at NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia. see less | View Image Page

Air Force Capt. Thomas O’Neal, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) CV-22 Program Lead, was presented with the Logistics Manager Acquisition Category (ACAT) I and Non-Delegated ACAT II Company Grade Officer of the Year Award in May 2022.



O’Neal received the award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of Life Cycle Logistics and Product Support by establishing and improving lines of communication between NAVSUP and the V-22 Joint Program Office, NAVAIR PMA-275. O’Neal reported from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as a captain. His career started as an enlisted Airman. He ultimately received his commission through Officer Training School in 2013 and he will be promoting to the rank of major in February 2023.



“It is truly an honor to be recognized by my leadership. As the only Air Force officer at NAVSUP, I am humbled that my efforts have led to my nomination and ultimately this award,” said O’Neal. “I honestly was not expecting this. Supporting the warfighter is part of our everyday lives and everyone in this building works as hard as I do. Especially amid the pandemic, supporting the warfighter is an around the clock effort and does not wait for a pandemic to be over. I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the entire NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia team.”



Each year, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center presents the award to recognize individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the field of logistics. O’Neal ensured the success of the V-22 Integrated Weapons Systems Team through efforts such as collaborative CV-22 solutions, Sales and Operations Planning and ensuring CV-22 General Officer Steering Group synergy. The captain spearheaded such initiatives as streamlining communication with PMA-275, and translating logistics readiness into decisions that have had a profound effect on the fleet.



O’Neal continues to make a positive impact on current and future sustainment by breaking down communication barriers among the multiple CV-22 stakeholders.



“NAVSUP does its part to ensure our weapon systems remain at a high state of readiness, we owe it to the fleet,” said O’Neal. “I look forward to seeing the results of our team’s efforts in building readiness through relationships.”



