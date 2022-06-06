Uniforms now optional at out-processing for Airmen at AFMC installations

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command has enacted a waiver making uniform wear optional during final out-processing for service members assigned to AFMC installations.



The waiver applies to all Airmen out-processing for the purposes of relocation, retirement and separation, regardless of major command or field command affiliation, assigned to an AFMC installation. Airmen out-processing at non-AFMC installations are required to adhere to local operating procedures.



“Our goal is to make the out-processing process easier for military members assigned to AFMC installations, as many may be in the process of moving or starting civilian employment, in the case of a retirement or separation,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFMC Command Chief. “Waiving this requirement will hopefully make out-processing easier and less stressful for our warfighters. However we do expect Airmen to adhere to grooming standards and present a neat, clean, professional image at their set appointments.”



Individuals who choose to wear civilian attire must still adhere to grooming and appearance standards in accordance with Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of United States Air Force and United States Space Force Personnel. Anyone who does not meet the required standards may be rescheduled for out-processing at a later date by command personnel.



In accordance with Air Force policy, Airmen and Guardians are not authorized to out-process earlier than one duty day prior to their actual departure date or date in which official leave and travel begins.



For more information, contact the Command Military Personnel Policy and Programs Branch at AFMC.A1DP.Workflow@us.af.mil.

