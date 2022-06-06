Student Programmers from NSIN Universities Advance to ICPC World Championships

The top 150 computer-programming students competed last week in the North America Championship of the 2022 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC). Out of 17 North American universities qualifying for the ICPC world championships, five are National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)-based universities, including three universities taking home medals from the competition—Georgia Tech, Carnegie Mellon, and the University of Central Florida.



Congratulations to all the NSIN-based universities advancing to the ICPC world championships!



- Georgia Tech

- Carnegie Mellon

- University of Central Florida

- University of Washington

- University of Southern California



The competition was hosted by:

NSIN, University of Central Florida, TechGrove, and the National Center for Simulation.



The competition was sponsored by:

NSIN, National Security Agency (NSA), and DoD STEM.

