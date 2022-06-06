Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student Programmers from NSIN Universities Advance to ICPC World Championships

    Programmers Competing at NAC

    Photo By Michelle Furman | NSIN, NSA, and DoD STEM sponsored the competition for the top programming students in...... read more read more

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Story

    National Security Innovation Network

    Student Programmers from NSIN Universities Advance to ICPC World Championships
    The top 150 computer-programming students competed last week in the North America Championship of the 2022 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC). Out of 17 North American universities qualifying for the ICPC world championships, five are National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)-based universities, including three universities taking home medals from the competition—Georgia Tech, Carnegie Mellon, and the University of Central Florida.

    Congratulations to all the NSIN-based universities advancing to the ICPC world championships!

    - Georgia Tech
    - Carnegie Mellon
    - University of Central Florida
    - University of Washington
    - University of Southern California

    The competition was hosted by:
    NSIN, University of Central Florida, TechGrove, and the National Center for Simulation.

    The competition was sponsored by:
    NSIN, National Security Agency (NSA), and DoD STEM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:42
    Story ID: 422246
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student Programmers from NSIN Universities Advance to ICPC World Championships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Programmers Competing at NAC
    NSIN-based University Carnegie Mellon at NAC
    NSIN-based University of Central Florida
    NSIN-based University Georgia Tech at NAC
    NSIN Speaking to Students at NAC
    Students Meetings NSIN at NAC 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT