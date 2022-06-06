Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports USNS Choctaw County Port Visit

    EGYPT

    06.06.2022

    Story by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Alexandria, Egypt – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to Expeditionary Fast Transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) while in Alexandria, Egypt, May 16-21.

    Mr. Tony Samonte and Logistics Specialist First Class Petty Officer (LS1) Kyera Smiley, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Logistics Support Representatives, provided boots-on-the-ground assistance throughout the port visit and coordinated the delivery of 15 pallets of cargo totaling 4,600lbs.

    The support of the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain personnel in conjunction with mission partners allowed material to be offloaded and retrograde loaded with a turnaround time of less than an hour.

    LS1 Smiley stated, “The early engagement with our mission partners contributed to the timely delivery of cargo and resulted in successful execution of the mission.”

    “We have an incredible team who continue to exceed expectations. Our team is always prepared to support the mission and provide exceptional customer service regardless of location,” said LCDR Lorenzo Garner, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations Department Head.

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

    Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

