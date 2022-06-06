Six retirees from Rock Island Arsenal honored at ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Six retirees who served at Rock Island Arsenal were honored June 2 at a ceremony held here at Heritage Hall.



The retirees honored at the ceremony – three Soldiers and three Civilian employees – were:



• Lt. Col. Timothy Davis, chief of policy (G3) at First U.S. Army, who retired with 20 years of service.

• Master Sgt. Adriana Silvestru, non-commissioned officer in charge of Human Resources (G1) at the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, who retired with 22 years of service.

• Sgt. 1st Class Rodrigo Davis, training NCO at First U.S. Army, who retired with 24 years of service.

• Thomas Evans, chief of the Surveillance Division at the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, who retired with 41 years of service.

• Melvin Outen, an action officer at JMC who retired with 21 years of service.

• Bonnie Seals, a presentation specialist at ASC who retired with 40 years of service.



During the ceremony, the retirees received awards and certificates honoring them for the contributions they made during their careers. Their family members present at the ceremony also received certificates and recognition.



Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jurasek, deputy commanding general for support at First U.S. Army, delivered remarks at the ceremony. He noted that the fact that the retirees were evenly divided between Soldiers and Civilians illustrated the teamwork and cooperation found at RIA.



“Nothing happens on this installation without the partnership between those of us who wear the uniform, and those who come to work every day in civilian clothes,” Jurasek said. “Soldiers and Civilians have worked together at Rock Island Arsenal in support of our great Army, and our great nation, for decades.”



Jurasek summarized the careers and professional characteristics of the six retirees and spoke about their families and plans for retirement. He said that all of them had left legacies that will benefit the Army for years to come.



“What you did during your careers made a significant impact,” he said, “and made a real, positive difference.



“Serving the Army is a team sport,” Jurasek said, “and each of you have been part of the team. Thank you for your support to our Soldiers and Civilians, and to our Army. You will be missed.”



Lt. Col. Kevin Niehoff, ASC command chaplain delivered the invocation during the ceremony, which began with the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and concluded with playing and singing of “The Army Song” and “Old Soldiers Never Die.”

