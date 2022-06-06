SIAM ServiceNow IT Request to Replace ADP Tool at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

This summer, in addition to self-service incident ticket reporting, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) IT system users will be able to use Service Integration and Management (SIAM) ServiceNow’s self-service functions to create and track requests from the IT Service Catalog, significantly streamlining the process and providing visibility to their requests. This new functionality replaces the ADP tool for making IT service and asset requests.



“Moving IT requests to SIAM ServiceNow allows employee self-service through the service catalog, offers a more robust approval and fulfillment process, and automated status updates helps ensure user expectations are met,” said Rachael Peterson, Code 109.32 Branch Head who led the IT Request implementation.



With SIAM ServiceNow, NNSY users have complete transparency in the request process, from the time they submit the request until it is fulfilled or otherwise resolved. By using SIAM ServiceNow’s Service Portal to make a request, users have greater visibility and access as they can chat directly with the fulfillment team to ask questions and provide information. Customers can also easily respond to Outlook notifications by replying directly to the email.



Peterson explained the new functionality has three benefits to the shipyard. “First, it delivers a modern, consumer-style experience through a familiar, easy to-use shopping cart checkout interface,” she said. “Second, it improves service quality by replacing manual tasks with automated approval processes and workflows, reducing fulfillment delays. Finally, it increases end-user satisfaction by providing up-to-date status and notifications.”



NNSY Code 109, in collaboration with NAVSEA Digital Industrial Operations (DIO), began implementing SIAM ServiceNow in 2019 as a comprehensive and automated Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) solution designed to promote self-service and transparency between NNSY IT system users and IT support providers. SIAM ServiceNow is a customized implementation of the ServiceNow platform at NNSY and part of a broader implementation of ServiceNow at all our nation’s major shipyards.



Though the ADP tool will be turned off once IT requests go live in SIAM ServiceNow, any existing requests in ADP will be processed. In addition to allowing users to make IT requests from the NNSY Service Catalog, shipyard users have been using SIAM ServiceNow for creating incident (trouble) tickets for the IT Service Desk and browsing through the useful Knowledge Base for self-service troubleshooting and "how-to" resources for a variety of common issues.



All shipyard employees have a SIAM ServiceNow account. To log into SIAM ServiceNow (Use Chrome and your CAC’s PIV Certificate), visit: https://siam.ablndc.navy.mil.



For more information on SIAM ServiceNow, visit the SIAM ServiceNow WebCentral Page.

