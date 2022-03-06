Master Chief Petty Officer (CMDCM) Medea A. Dudley Awarded the Legion of Merit

OKINAWA, Japan. – U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (1st MAW) commanding general, presented the Legion of Merit to Master Chief Petty Officer (CMDCM) Medea A. Dudley, 1st MAW command master chief, June 3, 2022, for her superior leadership and dedication to the Sailors, Marines and families of 1st MAW.

The Legion of Merit is awarded to individuals who distinguish themselves by exceptionally meritorious service in a duty of great responsibility, contributing to the success of a major command and far exceeding what is expected by normal standards.

Since 2020, Dudley advocated for the health, morale and welfare of over 8,000 Marines, Sailors and their families. Recognizing a shortage of mental health professionals on Okinawa, Dudley sourced additional medical personnel to ensure the well-being and readiness of 1st MAW members.

"John Quincy Adams once said, ‘If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.’ CMDCM Dudley has brought inspiration and teamwork to the III MEF Team. She has worked in front, behind and beside the Sailors and Marines of 1st MAW in helping them to not only realize their dreams, but become better people and warfighters. Her steadfast leadership, intellect and ability to inspire Marines and Sailors dreams will be missed." said CMDCM Blunt.



A native of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Dudley enlisted in the Navy in 1991, serving as a corpsman aboard the USS MCKEE (AS-41). Other notable service includes numerous amphibious forward deployed exercises in Korea, Australia, East Timor and Thailand. Prior to her arrival at 1st MAW, Dudley lent her leadership to the USS Pinnckney (DDG91), USS Princeton (CG59) and the US Naval Hospital in Naples, Italy.



In her farewell remarks, CMDCM Dudley told 1st MAW Marines and Sailors, “You are the heartbeat of this enterprise that is highly decorated and steeped in history in the Pacific. Without you we could not function as well as we do. Stay strong, stay focused and keep looking ahead. Remain ready to fight and win.”



Dudley received this award as she prepares to transfer the responsibility as Command Master Chief for 1st MAW to CMDCM Christopher B. King.



"Congratulations and welcome aboard to CMDCM King and his wife (Cherry). CMDCM King’s record of superior leadership in this area of responsibility precedes him. The Sailors and Marines of III MEF welcome the amazing work he will do here." said CMDCM Blunt



Farewell and following seas to CMDCM Dudley, and welcome to 1st MAW CMDCM King! (U.S. Marine Corps story by Capt. Tess LaBossiere)



For more information on this subject, please contact 1st MAW Communication Strategy and Operations at 1STMAWCOMMSTRAT@USMC.MIL

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:48 Story ID: 422230 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer (CMDCM) Medea A. Dudley Awarded the Legion of Merit, by LCpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.