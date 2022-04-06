Colonel Gary R. Charlton II Promoted To Brigadier General

Gary R. Charlton II, the commander of the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing, which is based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony held at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on Saturday, June 4.



Charlton has commanded the wing since March 2022 and will continue as the wing commander. The base is also host to the Marine Corps Reserve's Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452 and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 49.



His promotion took place in one of the wing's massive hangers with 1,000 Airmen in formation.



Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields Jr., the adjutant general, New York National Guard, said Charlton was promoted to the general officers rank because of his character, experience and leadership skills.



"Congratulations you are clearly a multi star officer even though you are getting your first one today," Shields said. “You have a bright future ahead of you.”



Charlton, who has more than 3,200 of flying hours in aircraft ranging from the Cessna T-37 to the MQ-9 Reaper drone, started his career as an enlisted fuels systems technician until being commissioned in 2000.



In his remarks, Charlton thanked his family for their support and those who inspired and mentored him along the way.



"This promotion isn’t about me or my family.” Charlton said. “It’s about the Air Force, the Air National Guard, and specifically the 105th Airlift Wing," Charlton said.



His wife Susan and two daughters Megan and Ginger pinned his new one star rank on his uniform during the ceremony.



Charlton enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in May 1990 and served as a fuels systems technician. He then commissioned in 2000 and attended undergraduate pilot training in 2001. Charlton completed initial F-16 qualification training in 2002 and served as an F-16C pilot flying with the 138th Fighter Squadron, Hancock Field, NY. He has held the positions of flight, detachment and squadron commander of the 138th Fighter Squadron; as well as 107th Operations Group commander. Prior to his current assignment, he was the commander of the 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, NY.



In 2022 he was reassigned to the 105th Airlift Wing as wing commander.



A combat veteran, Charlton served seven combat deployments, three while enlisted, Operations Desert Shield and Storm, and Northern Watch, and four additional deployments flying F-16C combat missions in Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.



Charlton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Columbia College and is also a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.



His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal with two oak leaf cluster, the Aerial Achievement Medal with seven oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf cluster, the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

